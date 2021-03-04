Wake Up to Stunning Mountain Views at This Glass House in Italy

Freiform is the house we all want to call home. Luckily, you can rent it.

After sitting diligently in our homes for nearly a year to stop the spread of the coronavirus, it's time to start dreaming about traveling to far-off places once again. And if you need a little wanderlust inspiration, let us introduce you to Freiform, a vacation home unlike any other.

Located in Chiusa, South Tyrol, Italy, Freiform is an all-glass house looking out into the surrounding mountains without another human in sight. It's a place where people can find some social distance solitude and find a little inner peace as well.

"Freiform guesthouse is an architecture hybrid, something between a luxury guesthouse and a nature observatory," the owners described on their page on Welcome Beyond. "The surrounding glass facade provides the sensation of complete freedom and helps the guest to disconnect from stress and connect with nature like no other building on the market."

The home is ideal for couples traveling alone (though the owners will also happily welcome a baby or even a dog), as it comes with one bedroom, a spacious living room, and a fully stocked kitchen. And when we say stocked we mean it, as it comes with wine and espresso waiting for you because, come on, this is Italy we are talking about.

The home is an ultra-cozy space for two as it also comes with a fireplace stocked with plenty of wood, a terrace and outdoor table for al fresco dining, music equipment, and is honestly so beautiful you could just sit and stare at the walls and be happy.

"In my profession as an architect, I am looking for beauty beyond function and form," the owner wrote. "My wife Anni and I believe in sharing deep values such as freedom, respect, and inspirational time for the soul. We wanted to create a refuge for friends, clients, and special guests who appreciate the same things and perspectives."