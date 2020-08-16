 You Can Rent the Stylish Camper Van of Your Dreams for $150 Per Night

One of the best features of this camper van is its kitchen. Cooking while you're on the road and camping can be difficult if you don't have the proper supplies, but this RV is stocked with the many of the comforts of home, including a sink with running water, two-burner cooktop, mini fridge, as well as essential kitchenware. The green cabinets with brass hardware are not only swoon-worthy from a design perspective, but they also provide plenty of helpful storage. You'll also find storage space under the bed.