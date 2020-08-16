 You Can Rent the Stylish Camper Van of Your Dreams for $150 Per Night

If you've turned to road trips for your summer vacation plans, or have always dreamed of giving van life a try, there's no better time to rent an RV. Outdoorsy is an online RV rental company with an impressive variety of motorhomes, camper vans, travel trailers, and more, for your next road trip. We're particularly fond of this camper van located in Salt Lake City, UT, that you can use as your home-away-from-home as you explore the National Parks of the West.
This 2019 Ford camper van has been completely transformed into a stylish tiny home on wheels, complete with wood-paneled walls and ceiling, custom cabinetry, and queen-sized bed. Given its efficient size, this van provides the ideal setup for two people looking to explore the open road. Better yet, it's also pet-friendly.
One of the best features of this camper van is its kitchen. Cooking while you're on the road and camping can be difficult if you don't have the proper supplies, but this RV is stocked with the many of the comforts of home, including a sink with running water, two-burner cooktop, mini fridge, as well as essential kitchenware. The green cabinets with brass hardware are not only swoon-worthy from a design perspective, but they also provide plenty of helpful storage. You'll also find storage space under the bed.
Once you've set up camp, you can enjoy the outdoors with outdoor table and camping chairs that are included in the rental. And don't worry about getting a good night's sleep while you're on the road, since the bed is surrounded by blackout curtains.
To book: outdoorsy.com, $150/night
