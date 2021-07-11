Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This Whimsical Florida Tree House Is One of the State's Most Popular Airbnbs — and It Has Its Own Tree Trunk Elevator

Tree house stays have been having a moment, especially in the last few years.

Not only are they unique and Instagram-worthy, but 2020 proved that a remote tree house is ideal for social distancing. So, it's no wonder that this tree house in Florida is the most-loved Airbnb in the state.

Located in Geneva, Florida, about 45 minutes from Orlando, this whimsical tree house (nicknamed Danville) is perfect for two guests. The house has a queen-sized Murphy bed and full bathroom — not an easy feat in accommodations of this style. And making it stand out even more is its tree trunk elevator.

Treehouse at Danville in Geneva, Florida Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

The bedroom is located inside an 18-foot yurt designed by Rainier Yurts. It has a panoramic window, a four-foot skylight, a 14-foot ceiling, a full bath with a bidet, and playful accent lights throughout. The kitchen comes equipped with a microwave, mini-fridge, and sink, and the yurt transforms into a living space when the Murphy bed is raised, complete with a large, flat-screen satellite TV with Netflix and Amazon and high-speed Wi-Fi.

There are three levels to the tree house, including a yurt deck with a gas grill, gas fireplace, and seating for four, as well as an upper deck with a swing chair and table that overlook the entire property. There is also a middle deck featuring a two-person outdoor shower with hot and cold water and a hot tub created from a DC-10 jet engine cowling. On the ground level is a tiki hut and outdoor wood fire pit, as well as plenty of seating.

Treehouse at Danville in Geneva, Florida Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

The property is about five acres with plenty of oak and magnolia trees. During your stay, you'll be able to milk goats, take horseback rides, and meet some friendly alpacas. Geneva also has restaurants and grocery stores nearby to help you plan your meals, and Orlando is only a short drive away.

Like many other tree house stays, this property does not allow children or pets for safety reasons. Nightly rates begin at $230, with availability starting in January 2022.

For more information or to make a booking, visit the tree house listing on Airbnb.