This Floating Yacht Villa in Florida Has a Rooftop Deck, Hot Tub, and Panoramic Glass Walls

You deserve a vacation — one that's unlike any other. One that's cool, stylish, and unique. Enter: The Yacht Villa in Florida.

Offered by The Nightfall Group, a VIP travel concierge and luxury rentals service, the property is a first-of-its-kind autonomous floating villa located off the coast of Fort Lauderdale. Though it's shaped like a yacht, don't expect to take the vessel out for a cruise as it's permanently docked 20 feet above the water.

Interior living and dining area of the floating Yacht Villa in Florida Credit: Courtesy of The Nightfall Group

The villa comes with a whopping 9,000 square feet of space for up to 10 guests. This includes a massive grand salon with equally huge panoramic glass walls, so guests can always look out to the crystal clear waters that surround the villa.

There's also a dining space for up to 12 (you know, in case you bring on a stowaway or two), a chef's kitchen, and plenty of outdoor space to lounge and soak up the sun. A theater, game room, rooftop deck, hot tub, and lounge area only further entertain during the stay.

As for sleeping, guests can choose between three staterooms that each come with luxury king beds and full designer baths. The below deck is home to two additional staterooms that are equally lavish, meaning no one in your travel party will feel like they pulled the short straw for the stay.

Exterior of the floating Yacht Villa in Florida Credit: Courtesy of The Nightfall Group

While a night or two in the villa is certainly sweet, what can make it even better is all the additional services The Nightfall Group can provide to make your trip as seamless as possible. That includes assisting with car rentals, airport transfers, flight charters, chef and spa services, personal training, shopping, an much more.