The First Overwater Bungalows in Antigua and Barbuda Come With a Private Butler and Infinity Pool

An inland resort or beachfront hotel is a perfectly fine place to stay, especially in the Caribbean — but there's something next level about a stay in an overwater bungalow. Guests can expect that "next level" experience (and then some) at the Royalton Antigua, the first property on Antigua and Barbuda to have overwater bungalows.

Overwater Bungalow at Royalton Antigua Credit: Courtesy of Blue Diamond Resorts

Overwater Bungalow at Royalton Antigua Credit: Courtesy of Blue Diamond Resorts

The bungalows are making headlines — and not just because they were the island's first overwater room type. Each adult-only unit includes its own infinity plunge pool and a hammock that hangs over the ocean. With a private deck, glass floors, and direct ocean entry, the bungalow's complimentary snorkeling gear and Bluetooth speakers will quickly become a daily necessity.

The Royalton bungalows each have their own living room, dining room, and jacuzzi tub — and if that wasn't enough, booking a night also entitles you to a personal butler, complimentary in-room dinner, a welcome bottle of champagne, and a constantly refreshed in-bungalow mini bar. If you ever leave — and we mean if — a golf cart shuttle service, seven restaurants, and private fitness classes await.

Overwater Bungalow at Royalton Antigua Credit: Courtesy of Blue Diamond Resorts

The all-inclusive, 294-room Royalton Antigua sits on a private beach on Antigua's Deep Bay. It may feel like you're far from the realities of daily life, but the hotel is surprisingly accessible, enabling guests to be poolside 30 minutes after landing at the airport.