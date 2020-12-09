NYC’s Iconic FAO Schwarz Toy Store Is Turning Into an Airbnb for One Night This Year
Your childhood dreams are about to come true.
There are lots of kids out there who would love to live in a toy store — and for one night, one lucky person can.
If you were lucky enough to visit (or live in) New York City as a kid, there was one magical place that you were always dying to go to: FAO Schwarz. The gigantic toy mecca on Fifth Avenue was better than every child’s wildest dream before it closed its doors. Luckily, the store now has a new life in 30 Rockefeller Plaza, and it’s listing the store on Airbnb for one family to stay in on Dec. 21.
This one-time, one-night stay will be available for a New York City-based family of four (to cut down on travel risks due to the COVID-19 pandemic) to enjoy the store all by themselves.
While the lucky guests will also get to wander the 20,000 square foot store, they will also get a private, socially distanced tour of the space with a real FAO Schwarz toy soldier. Guests will also get to go on a shopping spree, eat a fantastic meal, take a music lesson on the store’s iconic Giant Dance On Piano, enjoy a Build-A-Bear workshop session, have an opportunity to build their own remote-controlled car, and perform an immersive science experiment guided by an FAO Schwarz professor. Accommodations include whimsical decor, like a sleigh bed and bunk beds equipped with a slide.
In order to book, potential guests will need to adhere to strict COVID-19 guidelines and prove New York City residency. The space will also be cleaned in accordance with CDC rules.
Booking costs $25 per family, and will go live on Dec. 15 at 12 p.m. EST. For more information or to book, visit the Airbnb Happy Holidays website.
In addition to this once-in-a-lifetime experience, FAO Schwarz is also offering online experiences for people across the U.S. to enjoy, including a magic lesson with FAO Schwarz’ Professor Abracadabra, a crash-course in chemistry with FAO Schwarz’ Professor Atlas, and a festive holiday book reading with FAO Schwarz’ toy soldier. These online experiences can be booked on the Airbnb Happy Holidays website starting Dec. 9 at 12 p.m. EST.
Andrea Romano is a freelance writer in New York City. Follow her on Twitter @theandrearomano.