NYC’s Iconic FAO Schwarz Toy Store Is Turning Into an Airbnb for One Night This Year

There are lots of kids out there who would love to live in a toy store — and for one night, one lucky person can.

If you were lucky enough to visit (or live in) New York City as a kid, there was one magical place that you were always dying to go to: FAO Schwarz. The gigantic toy mecca on Fifth Avenue was better than every child’s wildest dream before it closed its doors. Luckily, the store now has a new life in 30 Rockefeller Plaza, and it’s listing the store on Airbnb for one family to stay in on Dec. 21.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

This one-time, one-night stay will be available for a New York City-based family of four (to cut down on travel risks due to the COVID-19 pandemic) to enjoy the store all by themselves.

While the lucky guests will also get to wander the 20,000 square foot store, they will also get a private, socially distanced tour of the space with a real FAO Schwarz toy soldier. Guests will also get to go on a shopping spree, eat a fantastic meal, take a music lesson on the store’s iconic Giant Dance On Piano, enjoy a Build-A-Bear workshop session, have an opportunity to build their own remote-controlled car, and perform an immersive science experiment guided by an FAO Schwarz professor. Accommodations include whimsical decor, like a sleigh bed and bunk beds equipped with a slide.

In order to book, potential guests will need to adhere to strict COVID-19 guidelines and prove New York City residency. The space will also be cleaned in accordance with CDC rules.

Booking costs $25 per family, and will go live on Dec. 15 at 12 p.m. EST. For more information or to book, visit the Airbnb Happy Holidays website.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

In addition to this once-in-a-lifetime experience, FAO Schwarz is also offering online experiences for people across the U.S. to enjoy, including a magic lesson with FAO Schwarz’ Professor Abracadabra, a crash-course in chemistry with FAO Schwarz’ Professor Atlas, and a festive holiday book reading with FAO Schwarz’ toy soldier. These online experiences can be booked on the Airbnb Happy Holidays website starting Dec. 9 at 12 p.m. EST.