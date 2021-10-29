Riviera Maya is the ultimate vacation spot. Travelers flock to the idyllic destination for white-sand beaches, warm Caribbean waters, and a laid-back vibe. And while the area is famous for its many all-inclusive resorts and boutique hotels, nothing beats enjoying this heavenly corner of the world from your private villa.

Fairmont Mayakoba Residence opens, private suites Credit: Courtesy of Fairmont Mayakoba

Fairmont Mayakoba Residence opens, private suites Credit: Courtesy of Fairmont Mayakoba

Fairmont Mayakoba just unveiled a collection of new residences already being snapped up by buyers looking for resort-style second homes. Located within Mayakoba, the 620-acre private hideaway in the Riviera Maya, the homes are slated for completion in 2022. They will be available in a three- or four-bedroom layout, with square footage ranging from 3,400 to over 6,200. Spanish studio Room 1804, also behind properties such as Nobu Ibiza Bay and Secrets Mallorca Villamil Resort & Spa, designed the interiors of the sprawling residences using a timeless neutral palette. Accents include Mexican marble, wood, and organic finishes that curate an understated luxury vibe. The fully retractable floor-to-ceiling glass walls of the open-concept living room open to a lagoon-front patio with a plunge pool.

Fairmont Mayakoba Residence opens, private suites Credit: Courtesy of Fairmont Mayakoba

Not only are the residences part of Fairmont Mayakoba, but they're also a golf-cart ride away from one of Mayakoba's 26 on-site restaurants. Other facilities of the gated community include a world-famous, PGA Tour-approved golf course, four spas, a scuba dive center, "El Pueblito" town square (a replica of a traditional Mexican town square with shops and eateries within the gated community), kids camps, and a VanDutch private yacht.

Fairmont Mayakoba Residence opens, private suites Credit: Courtesy of Fairmont Mayakoba

Fairmont Mayakoba Residence opens, private suites Credit: Courtesy of Fairmont Mayakoba