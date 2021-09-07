You Can Go 'Volcano Surfing' While Staying on a Private Island in Nicaragua

Sure surfing in the ocean is cool, but have you ever tried volcano surfing? No? Well, now's your chance, because that's one of the many thrilling activities on offer at the private island resort of El Coyol in Nicaragua.

El Coyol Private Island home with pool Credit: Courtesy of El Coyol Private Island

Owned by self-described British soul seeker Nicky Ray, El Coyol is a private villa available for rent for up to eight guests that floats amongst the 364 other islands that were formed when the volcano Mombacho erupted 20,000 years ago on Lake Nicaragua. According to the hotel, Ray visited the country for the first time for her birthday in 2012 in search of somewhere "unspoiled, beautiful, and hot." And that's exactly what she found in Nicaragua.

"In my search for a life less ordinary, little did I know that I would have the biggest love affair of my life with this amazing place," Ray shared in a statement.

The island is an outdoor lover's paradise, and El Coyol is at the center of it all. From the hotel, guests can swim in the lake from its private dock, or take to the water for a bit of kayaking, fishing, and more. Guests can also enjoy experiences like hiking, or even try their hand at volcano surfing, which is exactly as epic as it sounds.

Here's how it works: Guests will make their way to the Cerro Negro, Nicaragua's youngest volcano near the city of León. Then, they'll hike to the top, which takes about an hour, where they can catch their breath and take in the fantastic views. Don't worry, the way back down is much faster because guests actually "surf" to the bottom by hopping on a board about the size of a snowboard and holding onto a handle at the top. There isn't much skill to the sport, you either stay on, or you don't, but it's okay because even if you do fall you'll fall onto soft sand. Then, you'll get back up and try it all over again.

