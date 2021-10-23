These California Yurts Come With Domed Skylights so You Can Stargaze From Your Bed

There are getaways, and then there's getting away from it all. El Capitan Canyon falls firmly in the latter camp.

Located between the coast and 2,500 acres of protected state park in Santa Barbara, California, El Capitan Canyon offers a glamping experience unlike any other. It's a place where guests can not only find solitude, but also discover a dark sky environment that's conducive to stargazing.

El Capitan Canyon interior Credit: Courtesy of El Capitan Canyon

"Our goal is to nurture an environment in harmony with the nature and history of the Canyon while allowing our guests to enjoy a relaxing Santa Barbara beach camping experience," the owners of El Capitan Canyon share on their website. "The camp is designed to be an antidote to all that is excessive, formal, artificial, or contrived. By focusing on the essence of things, we hope to offer you a welcomed retreat in tune with the spirit of the Canyon."

While El Capitan Canyon offers a variety of accommodations, including cabins and tents, its safari yurts are the way to go if you're hoping to catch a glimpse of the stars. That's because they come with domed skylights to soak in the scenery right from your cozy bed.

Each yurt features a queen bed, as well as a twin daybed with a trundle. A bar-sized refrigerator, microwave, ceiling fan, and space heater are also included. Plus, guests get access to the adjacent restroom facilities that have private shower stalls with attached changing rooms.

For guests hoping to learn even more about the stars above, El Capitan also offers a weekly class with a NASA expert. And while you look up, you can roast some s'mores — kits are readily available.