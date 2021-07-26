This Eco-friendly Cabin in Belize Is the Perfect Place to Spot Birds, Turtles, and Even Some Howler Monkeys

There are lots of animal experiences on Airbnb, including this private cabin that lets you enjoy the company of dozens of wild animals.

This eco-friendly pine cabin is located in Belize, which means guests can enjoy the great outdoors, visit local Mayan ruins, and even get a little wake-up call from howler monkeys.

howler monkey Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

The cabin overlooks a natural, fresh-water pond that's full of fish and turtles (some endangered species). The trees around the cabin are also home to 53 bird species and some trees that bear fruits like blackberries, cashews, cocoplums, and more. According to some former guests, a nearby family of six howler monkeys can be heard at dawn and near dusk. If you're lucky, you might even catch a glimpse of them swinging in the trees. And if you'd like to learn more about the local monkey species, there is also a Howler Monkey/Baboon Sanctuary about five minutes away.

In addition to a queen-sized bed, there are also two hammocks, so it's a great stay for two to three guests. Although it's a fairly private location, the cabin is equipped with free Wi-Fi and air conditioning and is close to Belize City, where residents use the local fruits to make wine. The fully equipped kitchen has everything you need to make fresh meals. Down by the pond, guests can also enjoy a barbecue on the outdoor grill.

Eco Friendly Monkey Cabin Airbnb Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

In addition to just relaxing in nature, guests can also take advantage of nearby activities like kayaking, fishing, hiking, bird watching, cycling, horseback riding, ziplining, and exploring the nearby city where there are restaurants, historical sites, and even a casino. There are also tours available of the area — including the nearby Lamanai ruins, about 30 minutes away, and the Maya Crystal Cave system. An airport shuttle is also available upon request.

The listing specifies that this stay is great for a romantic getaway, is family-friendly, and is perfect for animal lovers. Plus, the cabin is only $55 per night and open availability begins in August (at the time this article was written).

For more information or to make a booking, visit the Eco-Friendly Monkey Cabin listing on Airbnb.