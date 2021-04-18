When it comes to East Coasters seeking sun during the cooler months (or year-round), the Florida Keys are literally a go-to. This trail of tropical islands has some of the softest sand and sunniest days east of Texas. If you're an ocean or water sport enthusiast, the snorkeling, fishing, and scuba diving is some of the best in the world. But, with attention paid to the times, it can also be one of the dreamiest locations for an extended stay if you're able to work remotely.