Dr. Pepper Was a Real Person - and You Can Rent His Texas Home on Airbnb

If you're looking for a vacation getaway that comes with a whole lot of sugary sweet history, this Waco, Texas vacation rental is for you.

While Chip and Joanna Gaines may have breathed new life into the town of Waco with their reality TV show, Wade Morrison put it on the map long before the renovators moved in. If you don't know the name Wade Morrison we don't blame you, because you likely know him by his professional name, Dr. Pepper.

In the late 1800s, Morrison called Waco home, where he built his stunning home in 1885. More than 100 years later, the home was renovated by Christian rock singer David Crowder who sold it to its current owner Jed Cole. And now, Cole is offering it up to you for a stay on Airbnb.

"I love meeting all these people. It's really fun, and it's a fun way to get to represent Waco well. We hope that people leave with a good taste in their mouth about what our town has to offer and what kind of people live here," Cole told The Houston Chronicle about all his new Airbnb guests.

Dr. Pepper Home in Waco, Texas. Available on Airbnb Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

The home comes with five bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths, making it an ideal spot for up to 12 guests. The interior of the home comes with plenty of room for guests to stretch out, including an oversized chef's kitchen perfect for family and friend gatherings. However, its exterior spaces are where the home really shines.

With an outdoor living room, lawn, and a private pool and hot tub, it's an outdoor haven perfect for sunny days and warm Texas nights.

The home, the owner notes, is also "located less than a mile from the Magnolia Silos, Downtown, and many other Waco attractions. Perfect for families, you will love all that this charming home has to offer."

Not convinced yet? Just check out one of its five-star reviews.

"Our trip to the Dr. Pepper House was absolutely fantastic! The house and grounds were absolutely stunning and Jed was an amazing host," one guest named Matt wrote. "The photos and reviews pale in comparison to the actual experience - you just have to come and see for yourself. We enjoyed the beautiful kitchen, listening to music by the pool/hot tub, and wrapping up the evenings playing pool and ping-pong. Don't hesitate to book because someone else will take your spot! We can't wait to come back."