The 10 Most Wish-listed Dome Houses on Airbnb, From Desert Escapes to Mountaintop Retreats

After a year of pent-up travel demand, people are ready and willing to get back out there and explore the world again. But, rather than go on the same old vacation, travelers want to ensure their first trip back post-pandemic is a memorable one. That's why, according to Airbnb, travelers are searching for the most unique accommodations they can find, and that includes thousands of searches for "domes."

Here are what Airbnb says are the 10 most wish-listed domes across the United States that are ideal for escaping our worries, social distancing, and taking in the best that Mother Nature has to offer. This way, Airbnb says, "you can feel worlds away without traveling too far from home."

Dome in the Dessert — Joshua Tree, CA

Joshua Tree may be chock-full of cool accommodations, but the Dome in the Desert is easily at the top of that list. The one-of-a-kind accommodation comes customized with personal touches, a wood-burning stove for chilly desert nights, and views of the gorgeous landscapes all around. Starting at $308/night

The Overlook Airbnb dome house Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

The Overlook — Hendersonville, NC

Let in as much natural light as possible by spending an evening at The Overlook. This luxury glamping dome sits in the middle of a forest, meaning you'll be able to look out to see the birds and the bees without anyone looking back. The dome comes with a full kitchen and bath for the ultimate comforts. Starting at $256/night

The Dome at Canyonlands — Monticello, UT

Feel like you've landed on the moon without ever leaving Earth with a stay at the Domes at Canyonlands. The cozy domed tents look like interstellar orbs placed throughout the landscape. Inside, guests will find plush beds, stunning wood furnishings, and full baths so they can relax the night away after spending all day exploring their new surroundings. Starting at $177/night

The Mothership Dome — Crestone, CO

Live a (dome) life of grandeur in Crestone. The property comes with massive ceilings that make it feel like you're sleeping in a cathedral. The place comes with multiple sleeping arrangements, a kitchen, and much more so guests can relax and recharge. Starting at $200/night

Airbnb dome house in New Paltz, NY Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Unique Dome Home — New Paltz, NY

For those who want to ensure lots and lots of distance from others, there's the Unique Dome Home in New Paltz. The dome sits on 28 acres of private forest where animals like deer, turtles, and even some wild turkeys run free. According to Airbnb, the dome recently got an update to include a new hot tub for soaking and a baby grand piano for entertaining. Starting at $646/night

Geodome Home in the Sierras — Arnold, CA

Need a dome for the whole family? Book the Geodome Home, which can comfortably fit up to six guests. This dome also comes with plenty of perks like nearby access to Blue Lake Springs, along with the neighborhood's tennis courts, pool, and playground. Starting at $300/night

Airbnb dome house in the trees Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Tiny Geopod — Todd, NY

Sometimes all you need is a warm bed and a nice view. Luckily, the Tiny Geopod has just that and more. Small but mighty, this 130-square-foot spot also comes with a fully equipped kitchen, bathroom, and views from every angle. Starting $226/night

Unique Geodesic Dome — Hensonville, NY

It doesn't get more rustic-chic than this dome in Hensonville. The accommodation features one-of-a-kind furniture, lighting, fabrics, and art, all meant to mimic the wilderness outside the dome's doors. The dome also comes with beautiful star and moon-shaped skylights, which make it all the more charming. Starting at $115/night

The Vista Airbnb dome house in Colorado Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

The Vista Dome — Jefferson, CO

Get that Rocky Mountain high with a stay at the Vista Dome. Located a two-hour drive outside of Denver, this is the perfect home for an outdoor adventure with nearby fishing lakes, hiking trails, and off-roading tracks for those looking for a rush. Starting at $274/night

Redwood Dome — Cazadero, CA