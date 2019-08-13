Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

At this Idaho Airbnb, being "in the doghouse" is a good thing.

Traveling with dogs can be a super rewarding experience: it's great to explore destinations through their eyes and it forces you to go on walks that you may not have taken otherwise. But if simply traveling with your dog is not enough, you can stay in one.

The Dog Bark Park Inn B&B is a giant dog house in Idaho — literally — decorated with doggy-inspired art to satisfy even the biggest dog lover. The beagle-shaped two-bedroom house features wooden dog carvings above the bed and dog-themed books in the reading nook.

Bark Park Airbnb, Cottonwood, Idaho Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

The home offers homemade breakfast, expansive views of the prairie grain fields in Cottonwood, Idaho, and even includes a giant red fire hydrant and a smaller — but still large — second dog. And bring your own pups along too because let's face it, travel can be ruff and you may need a goodnight cuddle.

Hosts Frances and Dennis wrote that this home is one place "where being in this doghouse is a GOOD thing," and added that "responsible dogs who arrive with their well-behaved humans are welcome to stay" (because even your dog needs a vacation sometimes).

Nearby, check out Hells Canyon National Recreation Area, the deepest river gorge in North America, or head all the way over to Boise where you can check out this other out-of-this-world Airbnb shaped like a giant potato.

"The Beagle Inn was my Everest," wrote Airbnb guest Lingzi, who stayed in September 2018. "The house was [as] quirky and whimsical as we expected… Yes this place is [in] the middle of nowhere but the Beagle Inn is certainly a destination of [its] own!"

Megan, who stayed in 2017, said her family had been looking forward to staying in the home for weeks.

"Dog Bark Park is simply a wonderful, magical place!" she wrote. "We all slept soundly - the little ones in the head of the dog and the adults in the comfy bed... Everything was perfect. It's worth the drive to stay here!"