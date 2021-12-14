Coworth Park's newest standalone cottage has everything you’d ever need for a luxurious week in the countryside.

If you've found yourself around Ascot, a town an hour outside of London, then you may be on the hunt for one of the following: horses, polo matches, or some time spent far away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Coworth Park, a five-star Dorchester Collection hotel, can provide all three.

While it's been well over a decade since Coworth Park opened its doors, the hotel continues to expand and find new ways to cater to its guests. Case in point: the North Lodge, the second private signature suite on the estate. The 2,226-square-foot gatehouse cottage follows in the footsteps of the Dower House, which sits on the opposite end of the property and famously housed Prince Harry the night before his marriage to Meghan Markle.

Opened in May, the North Lodge is every bit the picturesque Georgian cottage you'd expect from a country retreat — a collection of wellies and umbrellas by the front door, authentic antiques and art sourced from the surrounding area, wood burners stocked with logs and kindling — but with all the amenities and comfort of a modern, luxury hotel. As a guest, you'll want for nothing.

The bathroom inside the North Lodge at Coworth Park Credit: Courtesy of Coworth Park

What are these amenities, you ask? The list is seemingly endless, but we'll start with the most impressive room in the house: the open floor plan kitchen. Think Nancy Meyers meets Soho Farmhouse. Now, with that image in your head, picture every single thing you'd ever need in a kitchen. A dining room table that can fit up to 10 people? Check. Doors that open up to a deck made for al fresco dining? Of course. Bluetooth speakers, a wine conditioner, a built-in coffee machine, multiple refrigerators, an ice maker, a sous vide, and even a steam oven? The North Lodge kitchen is a dream come true for anyone who's ever spent time cooking or entertaining.

The kitchen and dining area inside of the North Lodge at Coworth Park Credit: Courtesy of Coworth Park

But if your idea of a vacation means food prep is left to the professionals, you're also covered. A private chef can prepare your meals — as well as lead a private masterclass if you so desire. Or, if you have a craving for something off the Coworth Park menu, give the concierge a ring, and your breakfast or afternoon tea will promptly arrive via a golf cart.

Now, on to the bedrooms, of which there are three. The master suite features a super king-sized bed and an en-suite bathroom, complete with a copper bathtub and walk-in shower. The second bedroom, known as the Turret room, is ideal for the stylish dresser in your party — here you'll find a king-sized bed, an en-suite bathroom (also with a copper bathtub), and a walk-in dressing area, topped off with a full-length mirror. If you need additional room, there's a double room, "the Snug," with an adjacent bathroom. Each of the bedrooms can be found on the second floor, but the layout provides a sense of privacy and personal space.

The living area inside of the North Lodge at Coworth Park Credit: Courtesy of Coworth Park

The bedroom inside the North Lodge at Coworth Park Credit: Courtesy of Coworth Park

When guests aren't eating or sleeping, there's still plenty to soak in at and around the North Lodge. On particularly chilly days, you can light the original open wood burning stove and curl up with a book on one of the couches in the sitting room — or catch up on that new Netflix series you keep hearing about. For a bit of fresh air, grab a pair of those aforementioned wellies and stroll around the foliage-filled grounds of Coworth Park. Need an extra boost of relaxation? The Spa at Coworth Park is just a short walk away from the North Lodge's private driveway.

If the North Lodge gives you fantasies of Cameron Diaz in "The Holiday" mixed with touches of royal treatment, you'll want to inquire ASAP. The cozy abode tends to book up quickly — and it's clear why this is the case: You won't find a more luxurious countryside retreat in the entirety of the United Kingdom.