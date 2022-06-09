There are 70 gorgeous, standalone cottages opening this month on Oneida Lake, the largest lake entirely in New York State.

This Waterfront Hotel Is Opening on the Largest Lake in New York State — and Every Cottage Has Its Own Boat

The largest lake entirely in New York State, Oneida, has long been a magnet for vacationers who flock here to take in its natural beauty and stay active, thanks to a seemingly endless list of recreational activities. But if buying a lakefront home is not in your future plans, consider booking one of the 70 new lakeside cottages opening at the brand-new The Cove at Sylvan Beach resort on June 25.

View of the watch from the deck at The Cove Credit: Courtesy of The Cove

Located on the eastern shore of the lake, the property is designed for weeklong summer getaways and offers guests fantastic amenities, such as an outdoor heated pool, a playground, fire pits, private boats, and dedicated boat slips. The two- and three-bedroom cottages, perfect for families, overlook the lake (beautiful sunsets guaranteed) and feature a full-sized kitchen with an island, an open-concept living/dining area, balconies, porches, and spacious modern bedrooms. Fire up the outdoor gas grill if you're in the mood to cook, or check out one of the many nearby restaurants offering a variety of global cuisines (and more of those beautiful waterfront vistas). The best part of staying at The Cove at Sylvan Beach, though, is that each cottage comes with a complimentary private boat.

Pontoon boats docked in the water at The Cove Credit: Courtesy of The Cove

The community also has its own flagship store, which is already open, where guests can rent bicycles, paddleboards, kayaks, canoes, and water bikes, in addition to stocking up on groceries, enjoying a cup of coffee, or cooling off with a scoop of ice cream. But the crown jewel of the store is a candy wall that features 2,000 pounds (yes, really) of candy of 80 different varieties. Needless to say, it is both an Instagram-worthy backdrop and your go-to spot to satisfy your sweet tooth.

An ice cream sundae from The Cove Credit: Courtesy of The Cove

"With your own personal pontoon boats and cottages designed to be your home away from home, The Cove at Sylvan Beach is the perfect lakeside vacation destination that is unlike anything else in upstate New York," said Ray Halbritter, CEO of Oneida Nation Enterprises, the company behind the development. "By combining the vacation rental model and all the amenities you want at a luxury resort, with our commitment to providing exceptional guest service, The Cove is the perfect summer getaway."

A kitchen and dining area inside a cottage at The Cove Credit: Courtesy of The Cove

The property is also partnering with local businesses to enhance travelers' experience. For example, guests can order grocery delivery from Off The Muck Market, which sources its products from local and sustainable farms.

Kayak rentals on the dock at The Cove Credit: Courtesy of The Cove