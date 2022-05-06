Wake up to the soothing sound of crashing waves in one of the world's most biodiverse countries.

This Hotel Is in One of the World's 5 'Blue Zones' — and It Just Debuted New Beachfront Villas

A plunge pool and hammock at Nantipa Villas Credit: Jean Paul Montanaro/Courtesy of Nantipa Villas

The boutique property is nestled at the heart of Santa Teresa, a popular destination on the Nicoya Peninsula, famous for its surf breaks, wild beaches, and vibrant wellness scene. The three-bedroom beachfront residences are backed by an abundance of greenery and swaying palms providing maximum privacy to their guests.

The two-story, 2,000-square-foot houses feature full gourmet kitchens and spacious living and dining rooms that boast floor-to-ceiling windows opening to private outdoor decks — perfect to take in those stunning ocean views and 'pura vida' lifestyle. The décor is in sync with the natural surroundings and features plenty of reclaimed wood accents and locally crafted furniture. Private infinity pools and sundecks complement the villas' high-end amenities. Guests have at their disposal an exclusive 24-hour concierge service to take care of their every need — from a private chef or a fitness instructor to a mixologist.

Interior of a bedroom at Nantipa Villas Credit: Jean Paul Montanaro/Courtesy of Nantipa Villas

"We are thrilled to welcome travelers to their nurturing home away from home in our new beachfront villas," Harry Hartman, owner, and general manager at Hotel Nantipa - A Tico Beach Experience, said in a statement released to Travel + Leisure. "We are dedicated to ensuring visitors fully enjoy the Tico Beach Experience, blending barefoot luxury and the healing properties of the natural environment with unparalleled comfort and service in the paradise known as Santa Teresa."

Aerial view of Nantipa Villas and the beach Credit: Courtesy of Nantipa Villas

The 5.7-acre property, part of Small Luxury Hotels of the World, opened its doors in 2019 and has 19 more luxury bungalows and suites. A new wellness center with open-air treatment rooms and a beachfront restaurant serving locally sourced food ensure an authentic Costa Rican experience.

The dining and living area at Nantipa Villas Credit: Jean Paul Montanaro/Courtesy of Nantipa Villas