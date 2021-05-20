Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This Multi-level Container House Is the Coolest Airbnb in Houston

Celebrate the hot summer weather by spending your vacation lounging on a terrace.

Located in Houston, Texas, this affordable and beautiful Airbnb stay is perfect for people who want to spend their entire summer barbecuing and sipping drinks on a patio in the shade.

This particular listing on Airbnb is split into two levels that can be booked separately, or larger parties can book the whole property. The downstairs unit has room for four guests with a total of two bathrooms, two bedrooms, and one sofa bed. The upstairs unit has the same floor plan as downstairs. Both units have access to the roof and their own separate kitchens, dining, and living areas.

It's important to note, there are no visitors allowed at the property unless you book the entire space. To do that, you can check out the host's other listings on Airbnb.

This one-of-a-kind property is renovated from old shipping containers that are decked out with modern exterior and interior finishes with lots of room to spread out, comfortable furniture, and pops of color throughout the home. The outside decks and terraces cover 1,000 square feet of the property (including the rooftop). And the rooftop itself has gorgeous, panoramic views of downtown Houston.

And since this property can be booked by different guests at a time, there are some shared spaces –– including the roof terrace and the yard.

And since it's so close to downtown, you can easily access Minute Maid Park, the Toyota Center, tons of restaurants, the East End Farmers Market, and the Hobby Center for Performing Arts, among other attractions.

In addition, the property is conveniently located within 10 miles of Hobby Airport.

Nightly rates begin at $146 for one unit, and there is some availability between June and August.

For more information, check out the property listing on Airbnb.