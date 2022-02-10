This Bora Bora Resort Has Overwater Bungalows, Exclusive Access to a Private Island, and a Brand-new Floating Helipad

Privacy has always been a luxury, even more so in the past two years. And there are few escapes more secluded than an island getaway at Conrad Bora Bora Nui.

The exterior of the Presidential Suite at Conrad Bora Bora Credit: Adam Bruzzone/Courtesy of Conrad Bora Bora

The award-winning property just became the first resort in French Polynesia that, among other amenities, offers its guests access to a floating helipad. And it's quite the sight: located in the middle of the turquoise waters of the Bora Bora lagoon, the 39 by 39-foot aluminum deck sits atop high-density polyethylene tubes keeping the structure afloat. Guests of the luxury hotel can use the helipad for arrival and departure from the resort, as well as a departure location for private air tours to some of the neighboring islands.

A helicopter landing on the helipad at Conrad Bora Bora Credit: Courtesy of Conrad Bora Bora

A helicopter at Conrad Bora Bora Credit: Courtesy of Conrad Bora Bora

Prefer to enjoy the island from the ground? Conrad Bora Bora Nui is also the only resort in the area that offers its guests exclusive access to the islet of Motu Tapu, located a short five-minute boat ride away. Think of Motu Tapu as a private island just for you and your family. The islet looks like something out of a postcard. Lush greenery and palms keep the hot sun at bay while you enjoy the powdery, white-sand beaches and warm waters brimming with marine life. Across from it, towering Mount Otemanu and the island of Bora Bora make for the most breathtaking background. A picnic-style table can be set up in the shallow waters where you can enjoy traditional Tahitian fare prepared by the resort's chef.

View of Conrad Bora Bora from the water Credit: Adam Bruzzone/Courtesy of Conrad Bora Bora

While the property has 114 picture-perfect overwater villas and suites, if you're really after privacy among unparalleled luxury, then opt for one of the Presidential Villas. The 3,229-square-foot $8,200-a-night multilevel overwater villa features two bedrooms, three bathrooms, ample outdoor spaces, a sun deck, a private infinity pool, a sauna, a jacuzzi, and unobstructed lagoon and mountain vistas. The modern decor tastefully blends elements of Polynesian culture while floor-to-ceiling windows allow you to enjoy the jaw-dropping scenery from anywhere (even from your bathtub). Don't feel like leaving your villa? Have your breakfast delivered in a canoe to your deck every morning, while a chef can cook up delicious meals for you in the villa's outdoor kitchen for the rest of the day.