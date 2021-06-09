RV Trippers Can Soon Glamp at Collective Retreat Locations Across the U.S.

Collective Retreats and Outdoorsy are coming together to ensure you can have the best outdoor adventure possible.

In June, Collective Retreats announced it raised $20 million led by New York-based investment firm Fireside Investments and the outdoor marketplace Outdoorsy to help expand its offerings.

"After a year of isolation without connection to nature, people are clamoring for a new type of luxury travel where traditional hotel rooms and lobbies are swapped for fresh air, trees, and clear blue skies," Collective Retreats CEO and founder Peter Mack shared in a statement. "We're excited to introduce our guests and Outdoorsy's loyal followers to new locations and outdoor experiences. Collective Retreats provides just what everyone needs, with the added brilliance of uncompromised luxury hospitality."

According to Collective Retreats, it plans to use its new funding to create even more retreat locations along with "enriching experiences that connect people to each other, to nature, and to themselves."

With the funding, the company has already acquired three new retreat locations in Vermont's Green Mountains, California's Sonoma County, and Aspen, Colorado. It also plans to open 25 new locations in the next four years.

Bathroom inside of Collective Retreats x Outdoorsy Credit: Courtesy of Collective Retreats

"Travelers are seeking a bridge between camping somewhere convenient and camping somewhere they can anticipate a high level of quality, consistency, and care," Outdoorsy's co-founder and CEO, Jeff Cavins, said. "They'll drive the extra mile if it means sleeping in comfort, and through our vision for new hybrid campground offerings with Collective Retreats, we are answering that question of 'Where do I camp?'"

And, starting June 15, Outdoorsy travelers will be able to book a stay at Collective Retreats' flagship location on Governors Island. With the partnership, Outdoorsy users can secure a parking location for their RV near the Statue of Liberty. Guests will then be picked up by the retreat's water taxi and given a private tour of the surrounding sights in New York City's harbor as they head to the retreat for a stay.

Beginning this Fall, the two companies will also launch a new accommodation offering that will allow Outdoorsy customers to stay in their campervans at various Collective Retreats locations. With the stay, Outdoorsy users can gain access to Collective Retreats' climate-controlled bathroom with a spa shower, covered terrace area, and soaking tub. Guests will also gain access to Collective Retreats' amenities and public spaces, and even its guest programming, which all adds up to an unforgettable experience in Mother Nature.