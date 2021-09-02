Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Chip and Joanna Gaines Just Opened a Brand-new House in Texas — and You Can Book It on Airbnb

Chip and Joanna Gaines may be busy taking over your television screens with their new Magnolia Network, but that doesn't mean they're taking a break from constructing some of the cutest (and most shiplap-friendly) houses in the nation. Case in point, their newest Magnolia home, Hillcrest Cottage.

On Sept. 1, the couple opened the doors to the new cottage located on Magnolia's historic Hillcrest Estate property in (where else) Waco, Texas. According to the couple, "the cottage was once the carriage house to Hillcrest Estate, which dates all the way back to 1903."

"Enjoy a quiet getaway in this charming cottage renovated, designed, and owned by Chip and Joanna Gaines. Originally the carriage house for Hillcrest Estate, this home includes one bedroom, one bath, an office nook, and a private back patio," its new Airbnb listing reads. "This makes it the perfect getaway for a party of two, or if you're stopping through town and need a restful place to retreat."

The property comes with an open living, dining, and kitchen area, which provides guests with ample room to entertain and be together on a family getaway. The back patio comes with a BBQ on the propane grill and lush landscaping, making it a perfect spot to sit and watch the sun go down.

As an added bonus, guests staying at the Hillcrest Cottage will receive an exclusive 25% discount card to Magnolia Market and a reservation for brunch at the Magnolia Table restaurant. Of course, the home also comes with a comfy couch and flat-screen TV so guests can also stream as many "Fixer Upper" and "Magnolia Table" episodes as they wish during their stay.