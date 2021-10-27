This Under-the-radar Château Is the Most Luxurious Place to Stay Near Yosemite National Park

For travelers to Yosemite National Park in search of the perfect combination of comfort and adventure, an under-the-radar château combines the ambiance of European luxury with quick access to the spectacular views of one of California's most beloved landscapes. Château du Sureau, a Relais & Châteaux country house resort reminiscent of the Provençal region of France, provides the ultimate backdrop for a breathtakingly beautiful getaway just outside the nation's third national park.

Château du Sureau in California near Yosemite National Park Credit: Courtesy of Château du Sureau

The nine-acre country house resort in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains includes 10 guest rooms at the Château du Sureau, as well as the private Villa du Sureau, the property's most exclusive accommodation — a 2,000-square-foot Parisian-style manor retreat. Each one of the château's rooms is inspired by a different fragrant herb or flower native to the south of France.

From the intimate seating area and luxurious tub in the Rosemary Room to the exposed wood beams and arched windows in the Thyme Room, no two rooms are alike, but many feature wood-burning fireplaces, canopy beds, and private balconies with sweeping views.

Hidden behind a gated entrance is the Villa du Sureau, for those in search of additional privacy. With a sitting salon and library, two bedrooms with marble baths, and a petite kitchen alcove, the villa can easily serve as a retreat as well as a base for nearby adventure. Both villa and château guests have access to the Spa du Sureau and its menu of treatments designed to ease tension, rejuvenate skin, and soothe sore muscles.

A culinary highlight of a stay here is the European-inspired Elderberry House Restaurant. Three- and four-course tasting menus include local, seasonal, and organic ingredients from nearby Central Valley farms and are complemented by an extensive wine list curated with 800 labels representing wines from around the world with an emphasis on California and France. In warm summer months, the Garden Terrace Patio is the perfect place to enjoy a long, leisurely dinner.

Beyond the estate's gates, an adventure travelers' paradise awaits, from Yosemite to scenic hiking, biking, and fishing excursions. Drive just 16 miles to the national park's south entrance, or ask Château du Sureau staff to connect you with local outfitters who offer day tours, full-moon tours, hiking tours, and private tours customized to guests' abilities and interests.