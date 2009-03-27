Celebrity Villa Rentals

With a big enough budget, anyone can rent a villa owned by an A-lister. At these over-the-top estates, guests can sleep in a celebrity’s bed, swim in his or her pool, and even peruse the family photo album.

Mick Jagger

Stargrove Mustique, West Indies Filled with family photos and personal mementos from his legendary career, Mick Jagger's Japanese-style beachfront retreat has six bedrooms, a pool and Jacuzzi, a koi pond, a Jeep, and a staff of six who cater to guests. The Rolling Stones frontman doesn't let just anyone with deep pockets crash at his pad: rental applicants must submit a detailed description of their party—including number of people, names, and occupations—to be personally reviewed by Jagger himself. $16K (per week).

Frank Sinatra

Twin Palms Palm Springs, California Of course Frank Sinatra no longer lives here, but Twin Palms will forever be associated with the late crooner. After all, this is the place where Sinatra threw a fit and tossed then wife Ava Gardner's belongings onto the driveway after he caught her spying on him and Lana Turner. A host of glamorous parties also took place at this 4,500-square-foot Palm Springs estate, which has three bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a piano-shaped swimming pool with cabana, and period furniture designed by Knoll, Vladimir Kagan, and T. H. Robsjohn-Gibbings. $15.2K (per week) .

Ian Fleming

Goldeneye Oracabessa, Jamaica British novelist Ian Fleming penned 13 of his James Bond thrillers at this three-bedroom villa, now part of Island Records founder Chris Blackwell's sprawling Island Outpost resort. It sits on a cliff overlooking the beach, with furniture from Indonesia, expansive windows, outdoor bathtubs and showers, and a sunken garden swimming pool and patio. $23.8K (per week) .

Richard Branson

Branson estate Necker Island, British Virgin Islands Those who rent Branson's Bali-inspired eight-room villa and three smaller guesthouses get exclusive access to this 74-acre island. It's the preferred spot for celebrities such as Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey. There are also two freshwater pools, two Jacuzzis, sandy beaches, two tennis courts, and a helicopter pad for easy access. $329K (per week) .

Related Article