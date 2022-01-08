These Luxury Cottages on 500 Acres in Hudson Valley Are the Perfect Winter Escape From NYC

Winter getaway at Cedar Lake Estates, interiors of cozy guest rooms and exteriors of snowy landscapes and ice skating rink

Cedar Lakes Estate is a place that understands a thing or two about perseverance and reinvention. After all, it's been an easily accessible getaway from New York City for nearly 100 years.

The 500-acre private retreat located in the heart of the Hudson Valley traces its roots back to 1929 when the NYC Mission Society, in collaboration with several Harlem churches, opened a sleep-away camp serving children from the inner city. This camp lived on for five decades before being abandoned. However, in 1985, the Karvellas family purchased the property, returning it to its former camping glory. Then, in 2011, the destination got a new life once again when sisters Lisa and Stephanie Karvellas decided to purchase the property so they could foster their passions for hospitality.

After they purchased the land, the duo built charming cottages, a modern barn, and stunning venues for weddings and retreats. Of course, the universe had one more challenge to throw in the property's path: the pandemic.

When the COVID-19 hit in 2020, weddings and events scheduled at Cedar Lakes were canceled or postponed. Rather than simply let the time slip by, the sisters seized the opportunity to transform their luxury cottages once again so travelers looking to escape from the city and head to the outdoors for socially distant getaways could find exactly what they needed.

In each cottage, guests will now find country-chic furnishings including four-poster beds, roaring fireplaces, leather furnishings, and plenty of plush blankets to curl up in. Each cottage also comes with massive windows so guests can take in the beautiful natural surroundings.

The transformation turned out to be a rather popular concept, so much so that the sisters extended the life of their all-inclusive summer hotel, keeping it open for the 2021-2022 winter season.

Guests can book a stay Wednesdays through Sundays. There are three-night minimum stays on weekends (applies to Friday or Saturday night bookings), but no minimums during the week.

The stay includes all meals, and a variety of complimentary and supplementary experiences to choose from, including ice skating, sledding, s'more parties by the fire pit, hiking, boating, fishing, tennis, and so much more.