Meet Majestic Horses and Catch Gorgeous Sunsets at This Arizona Airbnb on a Working Horse Ranch

Get the best of both worlds just outside Phoenix.

Getting away from the bustling city and unplugging is certainly a great way to spend a vacation — but it's even better with horses.

On Airbnb, equine enthusiasts can find a ton of amazing ranches all over the country where they can ride or meet some beautiful, majestic horses during their stay. But this Airbnb near Phoenix, Arizona will also give you a luxurious stay that's less than an hour from the city's nightlife, too.

Airbnb on a working horse ranch in Cave Creek, Arizona Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Cave Creek Horse Ranch is one of the many properties on Airbnb Plus, a selection of the highest quality homes on the site. This horse ranch is located only 40 minutes from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport and less than an hour from downtown Phoenix. So you can spend your days hiking and saying hello to the resident horses during the day while also having the opportunity to experience the many restaurants, bars, and shopping areas that Phoenix has to offer.

"Sunrise and sunset are breathtaking events here. The mountains light up, the rabbits play, the quail graze, and it's the perfect time to center yourself for a new day — or to relax, unwind, and reflect upon your adventures at the end of the day," said Kris, the Airbnb host.

The property is shared by the hosts, but the one-bedroom, one-bath guest area has it's own separate entrance. The bedroom has a queen-sized bed, room-darkening shades (though it can get pretty dark in the desert either way), a living room with a fireplace and Smart TV, a kitchenette with a mini fridge, coffee maker, and microwave, and a bathroom with a walk-in shower.

Airbnb on a working horse ranch in Cave Creek, Arizona Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Outside, there are plenty of spaces to relax and enjoy the desert mountain views on patio chairs. There's also a hammock and a porch swing to enjoy the sunrise or sunset from. And, of course, you'll be right near the horses to say hello. Although there appears to be no horseback riding available, there are plenty of places to hike, bike, golf, and sightsee. Because this is a working ranch, pets and children under 12 are not allowed.

Plus, the nightly rates for this property begin at only $101, with availability in July and beyond (at the time this article was written).

For more information or to book a stay, visit the Cave Creek Horse Ranch listing on Airbnb.