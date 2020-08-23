Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It also has a tennis court, private chef, and room for 24 of your closet friends.

This Luxury Rental Comes With a Private Beach in the Middle of the Desert

There are places to go on a social distance vacation. Then, there are places like Cavallo Ranch, a property so exclusive it comes with its own polo ponies and a chef.

Tucked away in La Quinta, California sits the absolutely gorgeous 8,500-square-foot home. It sits on 20 acres of private land with views of the Santa Rosa Mountains all around. But it’s so much more than just a beautiful place to sleep.

“Inspired by the love of Polo, architecture and travel adventure, Cavallo Ranch sets a new standard in creating an exclusive vacation experience without sacrificing the comforts of home,” AvantStay, the high-end luxury rental company that manages the property, wrote on the listing. “We set out to rewrite the way you spend time with family and friends with a bespoke 5-star personalized experience that will create unforgettable memories.” ​​​​​​​

The home comes with a spacious living space, eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and can comfortably sleep up to 24 people. That means you can fit your entire quarantine pod in one place without ever having to come in contact with others.

The home’s interior is best described as “desert chic” with warm, natural tones throughout and stunning mosaic tile touches. It even comes with its own baby grand piano, making it the perfect spot for your most musical family member.

Beyond the home, staying at Cavallo Ranch also means gaining access to its stunning outdoor patio where you can watch the sunrise and sunset over the desert landscape. And don’t worry about the hot days, as it also comes with its own infinity pool that looks like a tiny private beach as well.

The home also comes with lots of land for activities, including a Bocce, tennis, and volleyball court. Guests can hang outside all night in the warm desert air, or retire to the living room for some music and poker over the massive poker table or play a friendly game of pool while surrounded by your favorite people.