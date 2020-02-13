This Adorable A-frame Airbnb in the Catskills Will Make Your Instagram Dreams Come True

Image zoom Courtesy of Airbnb

The Hunter Greenhouse, a stunning Airbnb located in the tranquil woods in the midst of the Catskills, is inviting travelers to stay and take a break from the world.

The home, situated some two hours north of New York City, is “a place to slow down, indulge in personal nostalgia, drink a glass (or two) of wine, and let your mind disconnect and wander,” the homeowners describe. They also note it’s “a place designed for friends and family. For good food and good conversation. There's hiking in the summer, skiing in the winter, mountain fresh air and dark, starry nights.”

If that isn’t enough to convince you to book a stay perhaps taking a look at the home’s adorable farmhouse decor will.

Image zoom Courtesy of Airbnb

The A-frame greenhouse comes with three bedrooms and two baths with enough room to comfortably house up to six guests at once. Each of the home’s bedrooms come with plush white bedding, and one room even comes with its own hammock to stretch out in.

As for the rest of the house, the owners say it comes with everything you’d ever need for a relaxing stay, including a fully equipped kitchen with a waffle maker and “more coffee brewing devices than are probably necessary,” Avalon Organics bath products in each room, a record player, board games, and a television that comes with Netflix already set up.

Image zoom Courtesy of Airbnb

Image zoom Courtesy of Airbnb

The house is located on three wooded acres of land but also backs into protected state land, meaning guests get the utmost privacy during their stay.

But, for those looking for a bit more action, the home is also just a few minutes’ drive outside of the town of Tannersville. There, visitors can check out all the local shops, dine in its delicious restaurants, or even take to the mountains in the winter at the nearby Windham Ski Resort.

Image zoom Courtesy of Airbnb

Rent the Hunter Greenhouse for $359 per night here.