This Stunning Castle in Portugal Is Available on Airbnb — and Has Verdant Gardens and an Outdoor Pool

Your next vacation deserves to be regal, which is exactly why you should book "The Castle," a gorgeous estate located 40 minutes outside Porto, Portugal for your getaway.

Known as the Santa Marta de Portuzelo Castle, the Manueline-style house includes design elements dating back to the 12th century and comes with a whopping 21,528 square feet of space for you and 15 guests, making it ideal for a family reunion or trip with friends. And, it's available on Airbnb.

Castle Airbnb in Santa Marta de Portuzelo, Viana do Castelo, Portugal Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

The home includes 12 bedrooms, nine of which are available for guest use. All the bedrooms also come with en-suite bathrooms, making them ultra private, while two bedrooms come with their own fireplaces.

The castle also comes with three living rooms, a chef's kitchen, and a sprawling dining area perfect for a leisurely, family-style meal. The castle also has its own chapel, however, the owner's note, it cannot be used for weddings. But, if you are looking to elope while in town, the owners suggest heading to the village of Santa Marta de Portucelo, which is a five-minute walk from the estate, and getting married there.

While the castle interior is most certainly spectacular, it's the grounds that make this Airbnb shine. Guests can access the gardens via an underground tunnel (or by walking outside, but where's the fun in that?). Once there, guests can explore the 4.2 acres of beautiful blooms surrounding a working-condition, 16th-century fountain, as well as a citrus grove with orange, lemon, olive, chestnut, walnut, and fig trees, with a few palm and cypress trees thrown in for good measure. There's also an outdoor pool where guests can take a dip during the warmer months.

As for what it's like to stay at the luxurious estate, one previous guest shared, "This is truly an amazing and unusual Airbnb. Firstly, the pictures in the ad do not show how truly spectacular The Castle is. Each day we came across new statues, decorations, [and] artifacts that we had not previously seen."

The guest added, "[Our] group of friends have been doing villas in Europe for the past five years, and this was our favorite so far. And for a group that would normally eat out half the time, the 20-person dining table was a major attraction."