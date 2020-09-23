You Can Rent Out an Entire Desert Hot Springs Resort in Arizona — but It'll Cost You

This new offering from Castle Hot Springs will allow you to have the famed Arizona resort all to yourself.

In the midst of the Sonoran Desert sits Castle Hot Springs, a beloved luxury getaway destination where people flock to find solace and peace in one of the most beautiful regions of the country. Typically, the resort is packed with guests who are all after this slice of paradise. However, in September, the resort announced that you can now rent out the entire space just for yourself, beginning at $33,000 a night.

Image zoom Courtesy of Castle Hot Springs

Image zoom Courtesy of Castle Hot Springs

Yes, that’s right, Castle Hot Springs is now allowing travelers to book out the entire 1,100-acre property just for themselves. Don’t worry, the price tag comes with plenty of inclusive perks to make the experience well worth the money.

The buyout of Castle Hot Springs includes 34 individual accommodations, including main Lodge rooms, standalone Spring Bungalows, and Sky Cabins. This even includes access to the resort’s historic cottage, which means you can bring along up to 64 guests for the buyout.

The buyout also includes amenities like access to the resort’s natural hot springs, its cable rock climbing course, and guided hikes throughout the Bradshaw Mountains. Guests can also take part in fitness classes like standup paddle yoga, or go for a horseback ride through the mountains.

Image zoom Courtesy of Castle Hot Springs

Guests staying on the property can also take tours of the one-acre farm and greenhouse operation, and will also be provided with three meals a day at its Harvest restaurant, all included with the rate.