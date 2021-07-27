You Can Rent This 'Castle Cottage' Overlooking a Gorgeous Lake in New York

Lake George in New York state is practically bursting with luxurious stays that are perfect for a summer getaway. But this Airbnb is made for royalty.

The Castle Cottage, a "mini-castle" in Bolton Landing, New York, next to Lake George, looks like a European chalet in the middle of the Adirondacks.

The castle can sleep up to six guests with two bedrooms with queen-sized beds (plus a pull-out sofa). While the stone exterior may look like it's straight out of a traditional fairy tale, the interiors are modern and updated with a few "royal" touches, like arched doorways, stained glass, castle-inspired furniture, terraces, and stone floors. Inside, you can sleep on memory foam mattresses, enjoy some entertainment on a flat-screen TV, or cook meals in the eat-in kitchen.

Castle cottage overlooking Lake George in New York Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

The castle is only three minutes from downtown Bolton Landing, where you can take advantage of the town as a fun-filled summer destination where you can shop the local ​​supermarket, eat at various restaurants, check out local shops and gift stores, eat some artisanal ice cream, enjoy some miniature golf, go hiking, biking, swimming, kayaking, canoeing, water tubing, whitewater rafting, or just hang out on the beach.

While there are local taxis and rideshares available in the town, having a vehicle to get around easily is recommended. However, the Main Street area is close to some public beaches.

The hosts for the Castle Cottage recommend this stay particularly for small families, romantic getaways, or weekend trips with friends. They also host other castle-inspired properties of different sizes in order to accommodate bigger groups.

Castle cottage overlooking Lake George in New York Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Nightly rates for this stay begin at $1,159, with availability beginning in August (at the time this article was written). The busiest times to stay in Bolton are generally in the warm, summer months — though there is still plenty to do in the fall and winter.

For more information or to make a booking, visit The Castle Cottage listing on Airbnb.