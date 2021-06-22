Gaudí's First Barcelona Home Will Open As an Airbnb for One Night Only This Fall

Design fans are in for a treat thanks to Airbnb.

This fall, the owners of Casa Vicens, the first home designed by the famed Catalonian architect Antoni Gaudí, will open the doors for a one-night stay in Barcelona via Airbnb.

"We are excited to give guests the opportunity to experience this house as Gaudí designed it - as a nature oasis. We are deeply committed to the preservation of Gaudí's cultural heritage and it will be a great pleasure to share the building's secrets and rich history with whoever books," Emili, Casa Vicens Gaudí host, shared in a statement.

The home, originally built as a lavish summerhouse for a local family, now sits as a museum dedicated to the architect and all his design work in the region.

A bedroom at Casa Vicens in Barcelona Credit: David Vilanova/Courtesy of Airbnb

When entering the home, guests will be personally greeted by Emili who will be on hand to provide an exclusive tour of the house and share his insights and secrets from the recent restoration project.

A lounge at Casa Vicens in Barcelona Credit: David Vilanova/Courtesy of Airbnb

During the stay, the home's doors will be closed to the public, "giving guests unprecedented access during a socially distanced exploration of Casa Vicens and its signature blend of Moorish, neoclassical, and organic forms," the team shared.

Inclosed patio at Casa Vicens Credit: David Vilanova/Courtesy of Airbnb

Following the tour, guests will be treated to a Gaudí-inspired Michelin star menu in the dining room, which includes never-before-seen decorative touches. Dinner will be followed by a nightcap in the home's luxurious smoking room. Guests will then get to sleep in the Vicens family's primary bedroom. And, in the morning, they will be treated to a full Mediterranean breakfast in the private city garden.

A dining area at Casa Vicens in Barcelona Credit: David Vilanova/Courtesy of Airbnb