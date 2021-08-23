Canada Is Now Open to Americans — and These Stunning Home Rentals Are Worthy of the Trip

Canada has officially begun welcoming travelers from the U.S. again after almost 16 months of non-essential travel restrictions.

Not only does this mean that travelers can enjoy beautiful cities like Montreal and Toronto again, but also Canada's wide and diverse natural landscape is ready for people who want to unplug and enjoy the great outdoors at Niagara Falls and Banff National Park (just in time for fall, too).

But even though the borders are open, some travelers might still be wary of the Delta variant of COVID-19 spreading, regardless of vaccine status. So, naturally, private stays from websites like Vrbo are still incredibly appealing to people who want to take a Canadian vacation that still lets them avoid crowds.

Luckily, Canada is chock-full of unique properties like clifftop cottages and mountainside mansions, and many of them can be rented on Vrbo.

Take a look at some of Vrbo's most popular properties that may inspire a little wanderlust. As always, be sure to check on travel requirements for every destination you visit and be aware of extended wait times at security and border checkpoints.

Perfect Summer Home with Panoramic Views

Do you like gorgeous sunsets over the ocean? Who doesn't? This 50-acre ocean-front property on Cape Breton will be sure to give you an evening light show every night at dusk. This open-plan home has wall-to-wall windows and a wrap-around deck to take in the 360-degree views of the ocean and rugged coastline — where you may spot wildlife like whales, eagles, and hawks. Plus, it's large enough for the whole family, with enough room to sleep between six and eight people in three beds and two bathrooms. Average nightly rates begin at $643.

Breathtaking Oceanfront Chateau

Speaking of stunning ocean views, you can't go wrong with a seaside chateau with true European vibes. This stone and timber home is located on on the Aspotogan Peninsula and has 192 feet of private oceanfront for you to relax by the water. The gigantic home sleeps up to 10 people in five bedrooms and three and a half baths, with five wood and propane fireplaces inside and out, a spiral staircase, geothermal heat/AC, and a lighted apple grove. Average nightly rates begin at $573.

Ski-in Ski-out, One Of A Kind Family Home

Canada is also a great destination for skiing and snowboarding. This Scandinavian-style home near Golden, British Columbia, has a real 1970s feel with a ton of modern amenities. And if you love to ski, you can hit the slopes directly from the property since it's on the Kicking Horse Mountain Resort. And at the end of the day, you can enjoy the warmth of a hot dip in the hot tub or cook up a delicious meal in the kitchen's wood-fired pizza oven. This home sleeps up to 14 people, with four bedrooms and three and a half baths. Average nightly rates begin at $760.

Alberta Mountain Chalet

Alberta, Canada is famous for its gorgeous mountain views, and this chalet is the perfect location for people who love the great outdoors. It sits off the Legacy Bike Trail, so Banff National Park is practically outside your door. In addition to sleeping up to eight people in four bedrooms and two and a half baths, this property also offers a fully equipped kitchen, locally made bath products from Rocky Mountain Soap, and in-room espresso & Nespresso makers. Average nightly rates begin at $646.

Banff Estate

If you've always wanted to see the best of Banff, you can't go wrong with this gigantic estate that's right next to the Bow River. But that's not to say this is a remote location, since it's only a two-minute walk to the main street and a five-minute walk to the Banff Springs Hotel. Not only is it easily accessible to outdoor activities like hiking, biking, and skiing, but it also provides the perfect location to enjoy restaurants and shopping. The home also has a 3,000 square foot backyard to lounge in. This home sleeps up to 12 people in four bedrooms and three and a half baths. Average nightly rates begin at $1,998.

Luxury Chalet in Whistler

Huge traveling parties who are looking for a little luxury and modern amenities can stay in this gorgeous chalet in Whistler. The newly-renovated home is designed like a modern, alpine mansion, close to the White Gold area, Lost Lake, and Whistler Village where you can find plenty of shopping and dining experiences as well as activities in nature. And it's perfect for winter getaways since it has a sauna, two gas fireplaces, and a large hot tub. This home sleeps up to 26 people in 11 bedrooms and 10 baths. Average nightly rates begin at $1,327.