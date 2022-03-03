Bruce Willis Is Selling His House on a Private Turks and Caicos Island — Take a Look Inside
Ever dreamed of owning a tropical paradise? Now may be the perfect time to plunk down $37.5 million and say yippee-ki-yay to this once-in-a-lifetime property.
Actor Bruce Willis is selling his residence on the private island resort of Parrot Cay in Turks and Caicos, which sits directly on the white-sand beaches the archipelago is known for.
According to its listing with Sotheby's, the home comes with 1,100 feet of private beach, including its very own peninsula at its northern point.
The residence includes three hardwood-clad homes with a total of 12 bedrooms set within 13,500 square feet of interior space. The home also comes with an additional 18,000 square feet of exterior decking and four pools for the ultimate indoor-outdoor living.
The six-bedroom main house, the listing says, is the "heart of the estate and is perfect for gathering family and friends with ample entertainment and children's areas." The home also comes with two villas to the north of the main house and a three-bedroom guest villa, each with its own pool. Not enough for you? The listing notes that the site "affords ample area on both the northern and southern beach frontage for additional expansion if desired."
The home, which underwent a full redesign in 2020, also includes a large gathering area on the main floor, a movie room, a beachfront shaded yoga pavilion, a children's playground, and several coconut, banana, and papaya trees to ensure the best tropical vibes. And, the estate is serviced by its own dedicated staff and supplemented by Parrot Cay's COMO management. This includes estate management, housekeeping, provisioning, butler services, and a rental program for those looking to share their new luxury digs with the world. Owners also have access to Parrot Cay's restaurants, Beach Club, fitness room, spa, and more. And of course, you get to say you now own a home that Bruce Willis once owned, too. See the full listing details here.