It's worth it for the story alone.

Bruce Willis Is Selling His House on a Private Turks and Caicos Island — Take a Look Inside

Private residence estate on the beach from with ocean views in Parrot Cay, Turks and Caicos

Ever dreamed of owning a tropical paradise? Now may be the perfect time to plunk down $37.5 million and say yippee-ki-yay to this once-in-a-lifetime property.

Actor Bruce Willis is selling his residence on the private island resort of Parrot Cay in Turks and Caicos, which sits directly on the white-sand beaches the archipelago is known for.

According to its listing with Sotheby's, the home comes with 1,100 feet of private beach, including its very own peninsula at its northern point.

The residence includes three hardwood-clad homes with a total of 12 bedrooms set within 13,500 square feet of interior space. The home also comes with an additional 18,000 square feet of exterior decking and four pools for the ultimate indoor-outdoor living.

The six-bedroom main house, the listing says, is the "heart of the estate and is perfect for gathering family and friends with ample entertainment and children's areas." The home also comes with two villas to the north of the main house and a three-bedroom guest villa, each with its own pool. Not enough for you? The listing notes that the site "affords ample area on both the northern and southern beach frontage for additional expansion if desired."

