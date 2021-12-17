You Can Spend the Night in an Irish Castle for Free — Here's How

As travelers start mapping out their plans for next year, there are plenty of reasons to head to Ireland, where the natural beauty is breathtaking and the Guinness is poured just right. Brendan Vacations, a company that specializes in planning trips to Celtic destinations, is making the Emerald Isle even more appealing with its latest deal, offering travelers the opportunity to live like royalty at an Irish castle.

Now through Jan. 14, 2022, travelers can book a selection of Ireland itineraries by Brendan Vacations, and their trips will be automatically upgraded to include a free stay inside one of the many regal castles or manor houses in Ireland.

Abbeyglen Castle entrance Credit: Courtesy of Brendan Vacations

For example, travelers on the eight-day Ireland's Atlantic Way itinerary will have the chance to visit the Aran Islands, explore Connemara National Park, and go on an exclusive walking tour of Westport. The highlight of the trip, however, will be the stay at Lough Rynn Castle, known for its secluded lakeside location on a 300-acre estate. A stroll through the green pastures, ancient forests, and perfectly manicured gardens are sure to leave anyone feeling like royalty.

Meanwhile, nestled in the foothills of Ireland's highest mountain range is The Ard Na Sidhe Country House, a.k.a. "the Hill of the Fairies." This luxury Victorian manor home sits on the shores of the Caragh Lake and will be added to itineraries that explore the region around the Ring of Kerry. For those who enjoy traveling by train, Brendan Vacations' Ireland's Sparkling Gems rail tour will add a stay at the sprawling Abbeyglen Castle, which features top-notch dining experiences, a luxury spa, and evenings filled with live music performances.

Itineraries with Brendan Vacations are completely customizable to fit each travelers' interests and budget. Though this free castle upgrade is only available for select itineraries booked by Jan. 14, 2022, guests can always request these royal-feeling accommodations at any time for an additional fee.

