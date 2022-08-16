These New 'Invisible Cabins' on a Tennessee Mountaintop Come With Private Hot Tubs

There will soon be a more immersive way to enjoy the Tennessee mountains, as glamping property Bolt Farm Treehouse debuts five new "invisible" cabins on its 55 acres outside of Chattanooga.

Courtesy of ÖÖD

Of course, they're not actually invisible, but their mirrored-glass façades seamlessly immerse guests in the gorgeous scenery, while ensuring complete privacy since you can't see inside the cabins.

Each cabin sleeps two guests, and is equipped with a queen-size bed, air conditioning, heated floors, a desk, and rain showers. They also have high-speed Wi-Fi, an in-room movie theater, and a bluetooth record player, plus a stovetop, grill, pizza oven, mini fridge, French press, and other cooking equipment. But the highlight is definitely the private terrace with a hot tub, as well as Adirondack chairs, a bistro table, and a smokeless fire pit to enjoy while relaxing on Whitwell Mountain. The cabins were designed and built by ÖÖD, a Tallinn, Estonia-based company known for creating design-forward homes — including one outside Tulum, Mexico — that keep sustainability top of mind.

Courtesy of ÖÖD

The Invisible Cabins are the latest offering on the property owned by Seth Bolt, who built the Majestic Treehouse in Walhalla, South Carolina, with his father Larry Bolt in 2015 for the younger Bolt's honeymoon. "When we realized how magical the experience is and how good it is for the soul, we decided to open it to the public," he said of the property (which can be rented here).

During the pandemic, Seth Bolt and his wife, Tori, started looking at properties in an area that had piqued his interest while on tour, and they landed on the Whitwell Mountain area in May 2020. Now, their Tennessee site offers dome and tree house stays, the latter of which have been seen on Netflix's The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals, in addition to the new Invisible Cabins.

Beril Yilmaz/Courtesy of ÖÖD

The specialized accommodations help guests take advantage of the region, which is filled with opportunities for outdoor activities, including hiking, horseback riding, ATV tours, paragliding, paddleboarding, kayaking, fishing, and even pontoon boating on the Tennessee River. Bolt Farm Treehouse's property is also connected to a 5,000-acre nature preserve.

"Nature has this magical way of melting away stress, so it's worth the hard work of anchoring these mirrored structures atop giant rock faces and next to waterfalls," Tori Bolt said in a release sent to Travel + Leisure. "The visually stunning architecture blends perfectly with nature, providing a fully immersive experience like no other."

Courtesy of ÖÖD

The Invisible Cabins are available for weekday stays with a two-night minimum with check-ins on Mondays and Wednesdays, plus weekend stays with a three-night minimum with check-ins on Fridays. Nightly prices start at $395. Bookings can be made on the Bolt Farm Treehouse website starting tomorrow, Aug. 17, for stays beginning in mid-September — and the first 250 reservations will get 25 percent off.

"We can't wait for guests to enjoy elevated quality time in our new mountainside Invisible Cabins," Seth Bolt said in the release. "It's about reconnecting, laughing, and losing track of time on top of the world in a magical, inspiring, socially distanced environment."

All of the Bolt Farm Treehouse stays, including the domes, tree houses, and the new cabins, can be booked here.