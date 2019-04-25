You Haven't Visited Idaho Until You've Slept Inside This Giant Potato

An Idaho woman turned a six-ton potato into an Airbnb just outside of downtown Boise — and it even comes with a hot tub.

The potato isn't a glamorous food, but it's hard to imagine a burger without fries or a big family meal without them mashed and covered in gravy. The versatile food can be baked, boiled, mashed, or fried, but even the most creative potato fanatic would have a hard time imagining a potato that's large enough to sleep in.

For potato fans (and obscure lodging fans) everywhere, that day has come.

Big Idaho Potato Hotel Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

The original potato from the Big Idaho Potato Truck — a potato on wheels that's promoted the Idaho potato while helping small charities across the U.S. since 2012 — has been transformed into a one-room hotel bookable on Airbnb. The potato hotel was renovated and decorated (and is now hosted) by proud Idahoan Kristie Wolfe, who traveled with the truck as a spokesperson and snatched it up as soon as they upgraded to a new model.

"From day one I told the team that someday I was going to put that potato in my backyard and turn it into another rental. I even have design notes from those days," Wolfe, who also built an Airbnb treehouse in Hawaii, said. "When I heard [they were retiring the original potato], I made my pitch to the president to turn it into a little roadside attraction/Airbnb and they went for it!"

Big Idaho Potato Hotel Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

To book: airbnb.com, $200 per night

The six-ton Big Idaho Potato Hotel is located on 400 acres of farmland near the Union Pacific Railroad route 20 minutes from downtown Boise, Idaho. The spud hotel can accommodate two guests and includes air conditioning and a nearby silo that houses the bathroom, fireplace, and hot tub. Wolfe said she plans to grow real Idaho potatoes on the back acreage.

It may not be huge, but Wolfe is no stranger to making the most of a small space. By the time she started her job with Idaho Potatoes, she had been living in a tiny house on the outskirts of Boise for a few years, she said. Eventually, she moved her tiny house and put the potato in its place.