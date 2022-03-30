The home has oversized windows and offers stunning ocean views from every room.

Betty White's Waterfront Home in California Just Hit the Market for $8 Million — and We Got a Look Inside

Interiors and exteriors of Betty White's Carmel, California home that is pristine and on the coastline with expansive views of the ocean. The home is mid-century modern.

With a career spanning seven decades, Betty White was one of the most beloved American actresses. While White lived and worked out of Brentwood in Los Angeles, the late actress owned a stunning home in Carmel, California, where she loved to escape the hustle and bustle of Tinseltown. And that home can now be yours for $7.95 million.

The four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom residence spans 3,600 square feet and sits on a little over a quarter acre of land directly above Carmel Bay. White and her husband, Allen Ludden, bought the lot and commissioned architect Richard Hicks to build a three-story house there. Unfortunately, Ludden passed away shortly after the home was completed in 1981, but White continued to visit the house for the next four decades.

"Spending time in Carmel was one of Betty's favorite things to do," Nicole Truszkowski of Truszkowski Freedman & Associates, Sotheby's International Realty - Carmel Brokerage, which has the listing, told Travel + Leisure. "She enjoyed many treasured moments with her family and close friends [in Carmel]. The home embodies the spirit of Betty and Allen, it was eloquently understated with the focus on nature and the natural beauty surrounding the home."

The walls and soaring ceilings of the living room area are clad in light wood paneling, while the exposed beams and fireplace up the coziness factor of the space. But the most striking feature of the midcentury modern home is its oversized windows resulting in jaw-dropping views of the Point Lobos Nature Reserve, Ribera Beach, and Monastery Beach from nearly every room in the house. The spacious decks and balconies overlooking the ocean offer another opportunity to enjoy the stunning vistas.

The waterfront home also features a beautifully landscaped garden with direct access to the beach, while walking trails lead to Carmel Meadows.