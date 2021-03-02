7 Beautiful Remote Airbnbs in the U.S. to Relax and Unplug 

These days, Airbnb vacation rentals have become a go-to when it comes to COVID-safe travel. Booking an Airbnb often offers more privacy and opportunity to social distance than other lodging options, making them a great choice if you're looking to get away sooner rather than later. And if you're looking for a true escape, a remote Airbnb located in the mountains, in the middle of a forest, or in the desert, might be just what you've been looking for. From a cozy cabin in New York's Adirondack Mountains to a charming home located on its very own island in Maine, we've rounded up some of the best, most private Airbnbs in the U.S.
Keep reading for seven remote Airbnb rentals you'll want to book for your next getaway.
This gorgeous cabin is located in the heart of the Adirondack Mountains, offering you plenty of space to breathe and take in the beautiful natural surroundings. At the cabin, you'll find cozy wood-paneled walls indoors, as well as a large stone fire pit outside, so no matter where you spend your time, you'll feel like you're taking a true mountain getaway.
To book: airbnb.com, $195/night
Want an entire island to yourself? You can make that dream a reality with this Airbnb rental, which includes a main cabin and smaller "love shack." Enjoy spectacular views and private beaches at this rental. And we're not kidding when we say it's remote; it's only accessible by boat.
Enjoy stunning mountain views, as well as peace and quiet, at this cozy cabin located outside Gatlinburg, TN. Wood paneling, a stone fireplace, and a modern kitchen offer comfort and luxury. And you can't beat the hot tub located on the back deck.
To book: airbnb.com, $109/night
Located on six acres, you'll be sure to have privacy at this charming bungalow in the Redwood Forest. Plus, it's not far from the coastal town of Trinidad, offering you the best of both worlds when it comes to all the nature and varying landscapes Northern California has to offer.
To book: airbnb.com, $185/night
It doesn't get more remote than an island on Lake Huron that's only accessible by plane or ferry. On Mackinac Island, cars are replaced by bikes and horse-drawn carriages, and it's a popular summer vacation destination. This spacious home is perfect for a slow-paced, lakefront vacation.
To book: airbnb.com, $985/night
Enjoy some space all your own in Joshua Tree in this stylish home, complete with a hot tub hammocks, and modern kitchen and bathrooms. And if you're into exploring, an entrance to Joshua Tree National Park is just 10 minutes away.
To book: airbnb.com, $241/night
This stunning modern home is just as beautiful on the inside as it is out. Plus, the multitude of windows provide breathtaking views of the Southern Oregon coastline, offering peace, quiet, and plenty of photo opportunities.
