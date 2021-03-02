7 Beautiful Remote Airbnbs in the U.S. to Relax and Unplug 

These days, Airbnb vacation rentals have become a go-to when it comes to COVID-safe travel. Booking an Airbnb often offers more privacy and opportunity to social distance than other lodging options, making them a great choice if you're looking to get away sooner rather than later. And if you're looking for a true escape, a remote Airbnb located in the mountains, in the middle of a forest, or in the desert, might be just what you've been looking for. From a cozy cabin in New York's Adirondack Mountains to a charming home located on its very own island in Maine, we've rounded up some of the best, most private Airbnbs in the U.S.