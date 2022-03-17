This South Carolina Town Is One of the Best Places to Retire in the U.S.

Cities in Florida usually top the list of places to retire, especially for retirees who want to live near the beach. Sure, the coasts of the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico are great places to be, but in Anderson, South Carolina, you can enjoy a small town lifestyle near the shores of beautiful Lake Hartwell. Not familiar with Anderson or Lake Hartwell? Here's the scoop.

Located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Anderson is home to working farms, museums, cultural sites, golf courses, wineries, breweries, and Lake Hartwell. Bordering South Carolina and Georgia, the 56,000-acre, human-made lake offers waterfront campgrounds, five marinas, biking and hiking trails, swimming, and great fishing. Catfish, walleye, striped bass, and more attract anglers, especially during events like the 2022 Bassmaster Classic, which was just held in early March on Lake Hartwell in nearby Greenville, South Carolina.

Anderson, South Carolina traffic on Main Street Credit: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Housing in the area is affordable for many retirees, especially when compared to most U.S. lakefront property. According to December 2021 data, homes in Anderson were selling for a median price of $225,000, up 6.8 percent compared to the previous year. About 30 miles away in Greenville, home prices were up 22 percent over the last year, selling for a median price of $305,000.