11 Best Orlando Vacation Rentals on Airbnb

Home to more than a dozen theme parks and countless other attractions, Orlando is packed with fun things to do. Visit Mickey and Minnie Mouse at Walt Disney World, check out the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando, or just hang out by the pool — there are so many ways to spend your vacation in Central Florida. But first, you’ll need to find the perfect place to stay, and that means choosing between Orlando vacation rentals and hotels — a choice that can be tough given the wealth of options available.

While there’s no shortage of hotels in the area, opting for one of the many well-appointed Orlando vacation home rentals might be best. These Orlando Airbnbs offer plenty of space to spread out, and some even have their own private pools. If you’re planning to visit the theme parks during your vacation, renting a home has a lot of perks. You could book a huge home with six or more bedrooms to fit the whole extended family under one roof, or choose accommodations with a private hot tub so you can take a relaxing soak after a long day of trekking through Disney World. And the magic doesn’t have to end when you leave the theme parks every day — some homes even have specially themed rooms (like this Star Wars-inspired Airbnb) that every Disney fan will love.

Airbnbs Near Disney World

If you’re a big fan of the Disney parks, you’ll want to book this Mickey Mouse-themed condo located near Disney World. With one queen bed and a sofa bed, this condo is ideal for couples or small groups.

Stay minutes from Disney’s theme parks at this two-bedroom apartment that sleeps up to eight guests. Guests can also enjoy on-site restaurants, mini golf, hot tubs, a lazy river, and five pools. Plus, there’s even a shuttle that you can take to Disney for a fee.

If you’re traveling with a big group, this is the place for you. Whether you’re having a family reunion or a girls’ getaway, this giant home is perfect, with incredible amenities like a rooftop pool, bowling alley, basketball court, game room, spa with a sauna, private gym, and private pool with a lazy river. This house sleeps up to 30 guests in its 14 bedrooms.

This Airbnb is truly out of this world, calling itself the “ultimate extension of your visit to Galaxy's Edge theme park.” Star Wars fans will absolutely love the rooms, which look like they’re straight out of the movies — you can even sleep in a spacecraft! The attention to detail is really impressive, making this nine-bedroom home (that sleeps over 16 guests) well worth the price.

Disney World is under 15 minutes away when you stay at this Airbnb. With a game room and a pool and hot tub overlooking the golf course, this comfortable home, which can sleep 13 guests in five bedrooms, is perfect for families and friends traveling together.

Vacation Home Rentals Near Universal Orlando

This spacious townhouse has four bedrooms, sleeping up to eight guests, and it’s close to Universal Orlando and Walt Disney World, so it’s perfect if you want to visit both theme parks during your Orlando vacation.

This one-bedroom apartment is located within walking distance of Universal Orlando, making it a convenient option if you plan to explore Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida during your stay. And with a king bed and sofa bed, this apartment sleeps up to four guests.

Located in Kissimmee near Disney World and Universal Orlando, this cheerful townhouse has everything you need for a pleasant stay, with four bedrooms sleeping up to eight guests. Staying here also grants you access to the shared outdoor pool.

Airbnbs in Downtown Orlando

This beautiful loft, which can sleep up to four guests, is located near downtown Orlando, so the whole city is practically at your fingertips. An open floor plan and modern kitchen make this a great option for couples or small groups.

This adorable one-bedroom apartment, which can sleep up to two guests, is the perfect spot for a weekend getaway. The apartment is located slightly outside Orlando in charming Winter Park, but the Palm Beach-inspired decor makes it worth booking.

