The Best New Airbnb Hosts in Every State — and Their Must-rent Listings

There are more than four million Airbnb hosts around the globe all vying for your vacation attention. But these newbies to the platform are blowing away the competition.

"Since May, new hosts have signed up using this new technology — joining the many others who have signed up this year and are now enjoying success on the platform," Airbnb shared in a blog post, noting new hosts have earned $6 billion in income since the pandemic began. "We know our hosts work hard to give their guests the best travel experience possible. Hosts on Airbnb make their guests feel comfortable, cared for, and truly welcomed in both the space where they are staying and in the surrounding area."

To honor all this work by neophyte hosts, the platform identified the best new Airbnb host in each of the 50 states. The winners signed up for the platform in 2021, had the most check-ins in their state, and reached "superhost" status this year.

"The hosts' listings range from urban to rural, with 42% located in rural areas and 48% located in more urban areas," Airbnb added. Combined, these hosts accounted for nearly 5,000 check-ins and have a collective average rating of 4.9 (out of 5) stars.

"As an avid traveler, it can sometimes be difficult to find a secure, comfortable place to stay. That is why after buying our first home, we felt driven to start hosting for Airbnb to offer a safe, unique space that would envelop our guests in the culture of the area," Alexandria V., a new host in Springfield, Oregon shared with Airbnb. "We have collaborated with local artists, added art from the community, and present guests with a one-of-a-kind experience. Airbnb has given us the opportunity to open up our home to gracious guests from all over the world, meet new people, and develop new connections throughout the process."

The top hosts around the nation include Desireé D., who hosts this adorable Artists' Cottage in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The gorgeous home comes with all the cozy comforts guests are looking for, including warm blankets, inviting beds, and stellar shops and amenities nearby.

Living room of Artist Cottage in Mid City Baton Rouge, LA on Airbnb Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

"Desireé's little house was the perfect spot for our trip to Baton Rouge," one guest shared in a review. "A sweet, simple vintage cottage with everything a person could need. Close to great coffee spots, great food, and located in an established, walkable neighborhood. We enjoyed our stay immensely!"

There's also Susan M., who hosts the quaint Small Town Waterfront Community house, in Warren, Rhode Island. Her home is not just walking distance to shops and restaurants, but close to the beach as well.

"This was probably one of the nicest Airbnbs I've ever gotten, the inside is beautiful and super clean," a guest shared. "The beds and even the couch were super comfy, the check-in process was as simple as possible and overall just an amazing place."

Bedroom dresser and chaise lounge in Oak Park, IL airbnb Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Another top host, Lacy C., is inviting guests to stay at this Gallery Loft in Oak Park, Illinois. It comes adorned with plenty of artwork, an outdoor fire pit for cooler nights, and stylish furnishings in every corner.

"This place is a mid-century modern gem. Out of the 17 Airbnb places we've stayed at so far, this is the nicest," a reviewer noted. "We can't recommend it enough. From the decor to the cleanliness to the great location in the heart of Oak Park to Lacy's great communication, it is a top-notch stay."

"Being the top new host in an entire state is no small feat," Airbnb added. "Great hosts have always been the lifeblood of our community and to see hosts achieve the success that these individuals have in less than a year and during a pandemic is nothing short of inspiring."