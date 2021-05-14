6 Lake House Vacation Rentals With Stunning Design and Breathtaking Views
If summer to you means getting out on a lake, whether you're in upstate New York or in the Pacific Northwest, you may be searching for the perfect lake house vacation rental. Luckily, we've done the work for you and rounded up six beautiful lakefront homes across the U.S. that you can rent on Airbnb. From rustic, cozy cabins to modern A-frames, we have you covered for your next trip.
Keep reading for some of our favorite lake house Airbnbs, from New York to Michigan to California. But if you're looking to book for upcoming summer and fall trips, you'll want to act fast, since these destinations are booking up quickly.
Lake George, NY
This charming cottage in Bolton, NY, is located conveniently close to Lake George, walking distance, in fact. And when you come back from a day on the water, you'll be able to enjoy the rustic yet cozy interior, which includes a stone fireplace, fully-equipped kitchen, and modern bathrooms.
To book: airbnb.com, $162/night
Lake Winnipesaukee, NH
This stunning A-frame is an architectural dream, inside and out. If you're taking a trip to Lake Winnipesaukee, this beautifully-styled home is a must. Enjoy all the outdoors have to offer with two decks, a grill and outdoor seating area, and even a hot tub.
To book: airbnb.com, $192/night
Lake Michigan, MI
This gorgeous lake house in Union Pier, MI, located right by Lake Michigan is perfect for friends and family getaways. With three bedrooms and two baths, as well as a spacious living area, you'll have plenty of room to relax. Plus, you'll be located just a mile from the shoreline and beautiful beaches.
To book: airbnb.com, $196/night
Lake Travis, TX
If a truly lakefront property is what you're after, look no further than this treehouse-style home on Lake Travis in Texas. Here, you can enjoy stunning panoramic lake views, as well as a pool and barbecue area. And as you can see, the lake itself is not far away.
To book: airbnb.com, $259/night
Lake Tahoe, CA
There are plenty of places to stay in Lake Tahoe, but we love this cozy modern barn in the town of Tahoma, CA. The home has stunning design details, like a wood burning fireplace, wooden beams, Scandinavian-inspired decor. It's located right by the shoreline, as well as Sugar Pine Point State Park.
To book: airbnb.com, $290/night
Lake Washington, WA
For vacationers who want to enjoy a peaceful lakefront property without venturing too far from a city, a home on Lake Washington is the place to be. This home features modern amenities, such as an updated kitchen and bathrooms, as well as a gorgeous deck with breathtaking lake views.
To book: airbnb.com, $358/night
