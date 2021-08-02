The Best Places to Go Glamping in West Virginia

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Treehouses, a yurt, a tiny home, and a hot tub tent. What more could you need?

West Virginia's great outdoors is calling your name.

From its never-ending mountains to hike, wildlife to spot, and raging rivers fit for whitewater rafting, it's a place where getting outside and communing with Mother Nature is, well, totally natural. One way to enhance this experience? Book a stay at one of West Virginia's premier glamping destinations. Here are five glamping spots where visitors can lay their heads at night in between grand adventures.

Love Shack Wooden Yurt Cabin: Hico

Exterior of Love Shack by Country Road Cabins Credit: Courtesy of Country Road Cabins

As the owners describe, this cabin is truly "built for romance." Its location in the secluded wilderness, its heart-shaped bathtub, and the hot tub on its deck make it a prime spot for snuggling up with your honey without another soul in sight.

To book: airbnb.com, from $279/night

King Hot Tub Tent: Moorefield

Women in the hottub at King Hot Tub Suite Site 24 - Rest and Relax Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

The king hot tub tent in Moorefield understood the assignment when it came to "glamping." The safari-style tent comes outfitted with a king-size bed, refrigerator, microwave, coffee maker, air conditioning, and a private hot tub. If that's not enough to make you feel like you're glamorous camping, the site also comes with access to restrooms, showers with hot water, and grills, so you're far from roughing it.

To book: airbnb.com, from $119/night

Cozy West Virginia Treehouse: Shepherdstown

Exterior of Cozy West Virginia Treehouse Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Feel like a kid again by booking an overnight stay at this treehouse in Shepherdstown. Though high in the trees like a 12-year-old's dream, this spot is tailor-made for adults. It comes with a warm bed, a kitchenette, and access to a throwback outhouse that is so cute you won't mind having to commune with the wilderness.

To book: airbnb.com, from $164/night

Romantic Tree House: Beckley

Exterior of Stunning Tree House Rental in the Forest near Beckley, West Virginia Credit: Courtesy of Glamping Hub

Want even more romance in your treehouse? Book this one in Beckley. It too comes with an oversized bed for snoozing, a kitchenette, and an outdoor balcony providing views that go on and on. However, this one has the added bonus of also having a hot tub on the deck overlooking the treetops, which is as over-the-top as we like it.

To book: glampinghub.com, check rates by date

Glamping Retreat: Oglebay Park

Interior of Fantastic West Virginia Glamping Retreat near Oglebay Park Credit: Courtesy of Glamping Hub

All you really need for a perfect glamping getaway is one little room with a big bed. And that's exactly what you get at this glamping spot near Oglebay Park. The tiny home comes with a queen-sized bed, a small kitchenette, an interior bathroom, and style oozing out of every corner. Best of all, it comes with a massive picture window so guests can sip coffee in the a.m. and wine in the p.m. right from bed without missing a single minute of the view.