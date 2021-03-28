8 Beautiful Beach Houses You Can Rent on Airbnb

If you're looking for a beach vacation where you can feel like you're at a home away from home, Airbnb is the way to go. The vacation rental site has plenty of beach houses available all over the country, from chic Hamptons homes to cozy cottages in California. All of these homes are either oceanfront, located conveniently close to a beach destination, or have ocean views. Whether you're looking to spend most of your time in the water or would rather watch the waves from your deck, we have you covered.
Related: 10 Most Romantic Airbnbs in the U.S.
Keep reading for our favorite beach houses available to rent on Airbnb.
This stylish beach house is full of modern details that make it the perfect spot for a Montauk getaway. The home is located just steps away from Ditch Plains Beach, where you can enjoy the sun and watch surfers (or even take on the waves yourself). With three bedrooms, an open living space, and outdoor shower, this rental is a must for your next trip to the Hamptons.
To book: airbnb.com, $498/night
This modern beach cottage has all the comforts of home, situated on the beautiful Narragansett Bay. And while you can enjoy peace and quiet at this beachfront home, it's also located just outside Newport if you're looking for a livelier scene.
To book: airbnb.com, $95/night
It doesn't get better than this beautiful three bedroom, two bath home right on Higgins Beach in Cape Elizabeth, ME. Whether you're in one of the bedrooms or on the back deck, you can enjoy stunning ocean views. And when you're ready to head to the beach, a staircase leads down to the shoreline.
To book: airbnb.com, $146/night
This charming beach house has plenty of vintage charm, and it's located just steps from the ocean. When you're not soaking up the rays on the beach, you can lounge on the gorgeous screened-in porch. And with five bedrooms and three bathrooms, this home is perfect for family getaways.
To book: airbnb.com, $350/night
This gorgeous bungalow on the beach will give you the quintessential Malibu experience. With a stylish, modern interior, ocean views, and direct access to a secluded beach, it doesn't get better than this.
To book: airbnb.com, $417/night
If you're looking for a oceanfront getaway in northern California, look no further than this beautiful cottage in Aptos, which has stunning views of Monterey Bay. This bright and airy space features a California King bed, gas fireplace, and private deck with lounge chairs.
To book: airbnb.com, $189/night
This cozy cottage is located just steps from the beach, but you can enjoy the ocean indoors and out, thanks to stunning windows and a sun-drenched south-facing deck. The home is also situated just outside of the town of Cannon Beach, which has plenty of charming restaurants and shops to offer.
To book: airbnb.com, $554/night
This modern cabin provides a cozy yet stylish feel, with plenty of amenities, including a wraparound deck, private hot tub, game room, and more. And for the beach lovers, the home is just a five minute walk away from the ocean.
To book: airbnb.com, $364/night