8 Beautiful Beach Houses You Can Rent on Airbnb

If you're looking for a beach vacation where you can feel like you're at a home away from home, Airbnb is the way to go. The vacation rental site has plenty of beach houses available all over the country, from chic Hamptons homes to cozy cottages in California. All of these homes are either oceanfront, located conveniently close to a beach destination, or have ocean views. Whether you're looking to spend most of your time in the water or would rather watch the waves from your deck, we have you covered.