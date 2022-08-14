20 Cool Airbnbs With Hot Tubs — From Charming Cabins to Glamping Domes

Choosing the right vacation rental can mean more than just thinking about if it has the correct number of bedrooms for your entire travel party. It's also key to consider if it provides the right amenities. Namely, does it have a hot tub?

Sure, a hot tub may not be the only thing that makes a stay special, but it certainly does help. Need a little proof? Check out these 20 gorgeous Airbnbs around the United States that come with the bonus of a bubbly hot tub, which can be cooled off for a summer dip, or cranked up for a soothing soak on a chilly winter night.

From quaint cabins to glamping domes, here are 20 cool Airbnbs with hot tubs.

The Nest of Hot Springs: Hot Springs, Arkansas

Mark Mathews/Courtesy of Airbnb

Take glamping to the next level with a stay at the Nest of Hot Springs, a safari-style tent hiding a luxurious one-bedroom home inside. The spot comes with a full kitchen, panoramic windows, and a sizzling hot tub on the deck overlooking the surrounding pine trees. Book it starting at $385/night.

Log Home: Dillon, Montana

Courtesy of Airbnb

Get cozy at this log cabin in the secluded town of Dillion. The two-bedroom home is big enough for eight guests and comes with a bar, a fireplace surrounded by plush leather furnishings, a sauna, and a hot tub to help maximize group relaxation. Book it starting at $137/night.

Yurt With Private Springs: La Grande, Oregon

Courtesy of Airbnb

Commune with nature at this stunning yurt in La Grande. The tiny space packs a mighty punch when it comes to views, which are best experienced while soaking in one of two clawfoot tubs outside. And the tubs aren't filled with any old water, but rather, mineral-rich water fed directly from the springs below. Book it starting at $156/night.

Romantic Cabin: Big Indian, New York

Courtesy of Airbnb

Experience rustic chic at its best at this romantic cabin in upstate New York. The home is surrounded by verdant landscapes, which can all be appreciated from the ultra-cool wood-burning hot tub perched on its towering deck. Book it starting at $423/night.

Tye Haus: Skykomish, Washington

Courtesy of Airbnb

Charming doesn't even begin to accurately describe this A-frame abode in Washington. The home is the perfect fit for couples looking to escape together into the woods and away from modern life. Add a little more romance by pouring a glass of wine and soaking in the corner hot tub outside the back doors. Book it starting at $353/night.

Naturalist Boudoir: Lumberton, Texas

Courtesy of Airbnb

Strip off the stress and dip your toe into serenity at the Naturalist Boudoir. The home sits nestled in a thick woodland area, ensuring every inch of privacy. It comes with wall-to-wall picture windows so you can take in the view, and a perfect little hot tub just outside the bedroom that's somehow always set to the perfect temperature. Book it starting at $223/night.

Green Haus: Joshua Tree, California

Courtesy of Airbnb

A stay in Joshua Tree nearly requires booking a home with a hot tub, as its chilly desert nights and clear, star-filled skies are just as important to experience as the national park. Make the most of a visit here by booking Green Haus, a two-bedroom home with a sunken hot tub off its own platform deck that looks out into the vast landscape. Book it starting at $356/night.

Mountainview Home: Sevierville, Tennessee

Courtesy of Airbnb

Surround yourself with the Smokey Mountains at this stellar log cabin in Tennessee. The home comes with sweeping views of the mountains and valley and plenty of space for six guests to stretch out, including in the oversized hot tub out back. It also comes with a bonus jacuzzi tub with a picture window so you can soak in silence there as well. Book it starting at $300/night.

Glamping Dome: Hendersonville, North Carolina

Courtesy of Airbnb

The term "unique" gets thrown around a lot in travel media, but when it comes to this glamping dome in North Carolina, we really mean it. The studio-style dome has a comfortable bed and sitting area, with the added pleasures of a full kitchen and a hot tub right outside its front door. There's also a fire pit and full s'mores kits for staying toasty. Book it starting at $258/night.

Schoolhouse: Shaftsbury, Vermont

Courtesy of Airbnb

Get old-school cool at this renovated schoolhouse in Vermont. The home, located on more than 200 acres of pristine wilderness, is a reworked modern masterpiece, blending updated furnishings with classic New England flair. There's a barrel sauna available alongside the hot tub, which is ideal for a snowy Vermont day. Book it starting at $307/night.

Holloway Cabin: Buena Vista, Colorado

Courtesy of Airbnb

Forget manmade hot tubs. Make your way to the Holloway Cabin for a shimmering blue, hot-to-the-touch pool fed by Mother Nature. The one-bedroom spot is a fully restored 1800s mining cabin, which also sits next to an infinity-edge hot spring that is truly big enough to swim laps in. Book it starting at $479/night.

Creekside Cabin: Guerneville, California

Courtesy of Airbnb

This built-by-hand stunner sits amongst the famed redwoods in Sonoma County. It's simple, clean, elegant, and utterly charming. It's also a fitting escape for couples or for solo travelers who just need a little alone time. Unwind even more in the home's cedar hot tub in the backyard. Book it starting at $214/night.

Western Saloon: Tetonia, Idaho

Courtesy of Airbnb

Throw on some cowboy boots and get ready to throw back a shot of whiskey after booking the Western Saloon in Tetonia. The home sits on 10 acres of private land, making it a paradise for those looking for a little solitude. Its fanciful furnishings make it appear like it was plucked right out of a Western, and its hot tub in the back is the prime spot for cowpoke to relax after a long drive. Book it starting at $320/night.

House on the Edge of Time: Jerome, Arizona

Courtesy of Airbnb

Built in 1977, and inspired by Arcosanti and the vision of Paolo Soleri, the House on the Edge of Time is absolutely atypical when it comes to vacation accommodations. As the owner notes, it's not a place for those looking for a hotel-inspired stay, but it's tailor-made for those looking for something special. The home is built directly into the surrounding rock using natural materials and found objects, including its massive hot tub built directly into the back patio space. Book it starting at $183/night.

Willow Treehouse: Willow, New York

Courtesy of Airbnb

Take your vacation home to the next level, literally, with a sky-high treehouse in upstate New York. The Willow Treehouse is a dazzling display of craftsmanship, sitting on the treetops and providing views of the lake below. While the lake is great for a summer dip, the home's hot tub is the spot to be all fall and winter long. Book it starting at $382/night.

Gate House: Topanga, California

Bill Kennedy/Courtesy of Airbnb

Just a short drive away from downtown Los Angeles, travelers will find the relaxing escape town of Topanga. There, they can check into the Gate House, a two-bedroom farmhouse-style cabin surrounded by coastal California landscaping. Amid the succulents, visitors will find a hammock, a private deck, and a cedar soaking tub, which will all help their cares float away. Book it starting at $674/night.

Mother Eve Tiny House: Virgin, Utah

Courtesy of Airbnb

It's not the size of the house that matters, but rather all the amenities it can stack inside. Take this colorful tiny house in Utah as a prime example. The home is like something out of a fairytale with its neon pink and green furnishings, floral accents, and lofted baby pink bed over a full kitchen and bath. Outside, the home has a fire pit, BBQ, and hot tub, all calling your name. Book it starting at $570/night.

Cabin in the Woods: Stephentown, New York

Courtesy of Airbnb

The pastoral Cabin in the Woods invites guests to come loosen up a bit in the great outdoors. The home is designed to remind people of a time when the internet was just a futuristic dream and when the word "vacation" really meant something. Slow down by sitting around in its antique furnishings or in its cedar hot tub until your fingers get pruney. Book it starting at $345/night.

Kūono at Volcano: Volcano, Hawaii

Andrew Richard Hara/Courtesy of Airbnb

Who says cold-weather destinations are the only spots worthy of a hot tub getaway? This mid-century modern Volcano, Hawaii home is proving that tropical locations can benefit from a big tub too. Find some peace and quiet in the handsome home, or sit out under its private lanai, which comes with a hot tub under the structure as well. Book it starting at $495/night.

Paradise Tree House: ​​Los Angeles, California

Courtesy of Airbnb

Get reinvigorated right in the middle of the city of Los Angeles at this hideaway treehouse. The home, surrounded by flowering fruit trees, sits in the bustling neighborhood of Silverlake, though you may never know it thanks to all the plant life. You can also rest assured your neighbors can't peek in while you take a dip in the backyard hot tub whenever you wish. Book it starting at $516/night.