12 Best Airbnbs in Las Vegas

Stay in style with these Las Vegas Airbnbs.

By
Stacey Leasca
Stacey Leasca headshot
Stacey Leasca

Stacey Leasca is an award-winning journalist with nearly two decades of newsroom experience. Her photos, videos, and words have appeared in print or online for Travel + Leisure, Time, Los Angeles Times, Glamour, Men's Health, GlobalPost, LA Confidential, and many more. Stacey also served as an adjunct professor of journalism at the University of Southern California teaching feature writing and visual journalism. She is now pursuing her Ph.D., specializing in building resiliency to disinformation in early-career journalists. * 17+ years of journalism experience * 5+ years covering travel * LA Press Club award-winning feature writer * LA Press Club finalist in the travel, sports, and, soft feature categories

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 24, 2022
Balcony view from MGM Signature Suite at Las Vegas Airbnb
Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb

Las Vegas is always a good time, but it's best when it's experienced with friends. Sin City is made for making memories with those you love most (and those who you consistently have the most fun with). While the hotels along The Strip are all spectacular, a group trip simply calls for being together under one roof. That's why we've rounded up the 12 coolest Airbnbs in Las Vegas so you and your crew can maximize memory making.

Pool and Gym Home

Oversize backyard chess game in Las Vegas Airbnb
Courtesy of Airbnb

Who needs a resort when you've got all this? The four-bedroom, two-bath home near the Strip can sleep up to eight guests in its cozy rooms, but you're not here to sleep. Instead, enjoy the home's oversized pool, hotel-worthy gym, pool table, putting green, and more.

Palms Penthouse

Night view of strip from Palms Penthouse with private terrace pool at Las Vegas Airbnb
Courtesy of Airbnb

Did you know you can book hotel suites on Airbnb too? Get a bird's eye view of Vegas by booking the Palms Penthouse right on the platform. The penthouse can sleep up to eight spread across its three bedrooms. It also comes with floor-to-ceiling windows to maximize the stunning views, which you can also enjoy from the private Jacuzzi, which hangs off the balcony 500 feet in the air.

Saltwater Pool House

Mid Century desert home with salt pool at Las Vegas Airbnb
Courtesy of Airbnb

Get a little mid-century modern thrown into your Vegas vacation by booking this three-bedroom stunner. The home comes decked out in bright orange and neon green hues, along with a glittering blue saltwater pool with plenty of poolside lounge chairs for everyone.

Home Close to The Strip

House with pool table near the strip, Las Vegas Airbnb
Courtesy of Airbnb

Stay close to the action but feel worlds away in this four-bedroom home. The home, located just a 10-minute drive to The Strip, can fit up to 10 guests who can all enjoy their private spaces along with plentiful gathering spots, like its living area, chef's kitchen, pool table room with a bar, and the outdoor pool and hot tub.

Tiny House

Exterior of shipping container tiny home at Las Vegas Airbnb
Courtesy of Airbnb

Sometimes less is more. If you're traveling to Vegas as a duo, make the smart choice for accommodations by booking this utterly cool tiny house 20 minutes away from The Strip. The home has everything two people would need, including a comfortable bed, kitchen, and full bath. It also has the bonus of being just 15 minutes from Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

Creative Oasis

Art gallery at Creative Oasis Las Vegas Airbnb
Courtesy of Airbnb

Let your creativity flow between casino visits and show performances by booking a few nights at this creative house. Sure, the home comes with the usual comfortable four bedrooms and lounge spaces, but it also boasts a live music living room so you can record your next hit, a yoga area to practice your moves, a vintage bar to perfect your mixology skills, and so much more.

MGM Signature Suite

Balcony view from MGM Signature Suite at Las Vegas Airbnb
Courtesy of Airbnb

Live like a local via the MGM suites. The studio suite can sleep up to four and comes with everything you may need for an extended stay, including a full kitchen, living area, dedicated workspace, and a balcony overlooking The Strip. Booking the suite also means you gain access to the MGM's pools, fitness centers, and free valet parking. Pricing for this suite is available upon request.

Desert Rose

Inside teepee at Las Vegas Airbnb
Courtesy of Airbnb

Find total privacy at Desert Rose, a home 10 minutes from The Strip at the end of an old-growth cul-de-sac. The house is decorated in Southwestern American style throughout its four bedrooms and shared spaces. It also has an impressive outdoor area, including a pool, hot tub, and outdoor fountain that's ideal for finding a little zen.

Resort Style Vegas Home

Luxury resort style pool at Las Vegas Airbnb
Courtesy of Airbnb

If you're thinking of heading to Vegas in the summer, it's important to find a spot where you can cool down. Look no further than the resort-style home just off The Strip. The house has four bedrooms and enough space for eight guests, but the star of the show is the fantastic pool out back. The pool comes with not one, not two, but three waterfalls, a grotto with a spa, and a swim-up bar for good measure.

Vdara Suite

Inside Vdara suite, a Las Vegas Airbnb
Courtesy of Airbnb

Stay in the center of the action by booking a suite with Vdara. The residential condo/hotel sits between the Bellagio, Aria, and Cosmopolitan hotels, making it a prime place for a Vegas home away from home. The one-bedroom suite can comfortably sleep four guests and comes with all the amenities you need, including a full kitchen and gorgeous views, along with shared access to the pool, gym, and more.

Palm Tree House

Pool with large trees at Las Vegas Airbnb
Courtesy of Airbnb

It turns out you may not even need to go to the casinos in Vegas because this lovely four-bedroom home comes with all the games you need. The home, which is also conveniently located just off The Strip, comes with a gaming table, arcade games, and a pool table inside, along with an inviting pool outside surrounded by palms and towering green trees.

Henderson Home

Bed at Henderson, Nevada near Las Vegas Airbnb
Courtesy of Airbnb

If you're looking to stay close — but not too close — to the Vegas fun, book a stay at this beautiful home in Henderson. Henderson, which sits about 20 minutes outside the city, is a stellar spot to find a little respite from the madness. This Henderson home doubles down on the relaxation with three bedrooms that each come with plush bedding, an intimate TV room, and a pool outside to splash around in whenever you want.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Indoor pool at an Airbnb rental
10 Coolest Airbnbs With Indoor Pools
Solage Auberge Resorts Collection-1
Hotels to Book for a Trip to Napa Valley
Exterior of the Six Senses Zil Pasyon, Seychelles “Four-Bedroom Private Residence”
15 Amazing Luxury Hotel Suites Around the World That Are Worth the Splurge
Iconic signage in Las Vegas, Nevada
Las Vegas Is Bigger and Brighter Than Ever — Here Are the Best New Resorts, Restaurants, and Shows
The living room at the Wizarding Home-Kissimmee, Florida, United States
9 Magical 'Harry Potter'-themed Airbnbs Around the World
Hotel Emma
Hotels to Book for a Trip to San Antonio
Exterior of the Kona’s 1st Luxury 1 BR/1B Treehouse w/ Ocean View in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, United States
24 Magical Tree House Airbnbs You Can Stay in Around the World
Aerial view of Danzante Bay, Loreto, Baja California, Mexico
13 Best Places to Retire for Golf Lovers
Disney Cruise's Wish Ship has a tower suite, interior and exterior photos show luxury suite
Disney's Newest Cruise Ship Will Have Its Best Suite Yet — Take a Look Inside
Pool at Resorts World Las Vegas
The Best Pools in Las Vegas — From Luxe Hotels to Beach Clubs
Welcome sign at Las Vegas
Las Vegas Travel Guide
Luxury Ski Lodges around the World on Airbnb
5 Ultra-luxe Ski Homes You Can Rent Right Now for the Holidays on Airbnb
Millennial girlfriends at the beach
25 Girls Weekend Getaways That Won't Break the Bank
Farm House on 100 Acre Farm near Lititz, Pennsylvania
The 10 Best Remote Airbnbs for an Escape From Reality, According to the Author of 'Leave the World Behind'
Morning view of Positano cityscape on coast line of mediterranean sea, Italy
How to Plan a Trip to Italy's Amalfi Coast — Best Seaside Towns, Top Luxury Hotels, and Tastiest Restaurants Included
Interior of Stunning House in Sacred Valley (Cusco, Peru)
Elevate Your Next Vacation by Booking the Highest Altitude Listings on Airbnb