12 Best Airbnbs in Las Vegas

Las Vegas is always a good time, but it's best when it's experienced with friends. Sin City is made for making memories with those you love most (and those who you consistently have the most fun with). While the hotels along The Strip are all spectacular, a group trip simply calls for being together under one roof. That's why we've rounded up the 12 coolest Airbnbs in Las Vegas so you and your crew can maximize memory making.

Pool and Gym Home

Who needs a resort when you've got all this? The four-bedroom, two-bath home near the Strip can sleep up to eight guests in its cozy rooms, but you're not here to sleep. Instead, enjoy the home's oversized pool, hotel-worthy gym, pool table, putting green, and more.

Palms Penthouse

Did you know you can book hotel suites on Airbnb too? Get a bird's eye view of Vegas by booking the Palms Penthouse right on the platform. The penthouse can sleep up to eight spread across its three bedrooms. It also comes with floor-to-ceiling windows to maximize the stunning views, which you can also enjoy from the private Jacuzzi, which hangs off the balcony 500 feet in the air.

Saltwater Pool House

Get a little mid-century modern thrown into your Vegas vacation by booking this three-bedroom stunner. The home comes decked out in bright orange and neon green hues, along with a glittering blue saltwater pool with plenty of poolside lounge chairs for everyone.

Home Close to The Strip

Stay close to the action but feel worlds away in this four-bedroom home. The home, located just a 10-minute drive to The Strip, can fit up to 10 guests who can all enjoy their private spaces along with plentiful gathering spots, like its living area, chef's kitchen, pool table room with a bar, and the outdoor pool and hot tub.

Tiny House

Sometimes less is more. If you're traveling to Vegas as a duo, make the smart choice for accommodations by booking this utterly cool tiny house 20 minutes away from The Strip. The home has everything two people would need, including a comfortable bed, kitchen, and full bath. It also has the bonus of being just 15 minutes from Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

Creative Oasis

Let your creativity flow between casino visits and show performances by booking a few nights at this creative house. Sure, the home comes with the usual comfortable four bedrooms and lounge spaces, but it also boasts a live music living room so you can record your next hit, a yoga area to practice your moves, a vintage bar to perfect your mixology skills, and so much more.

MGM Signature Suite

Live like a local via the MGM suites. The studio suite can sleep up to four and comes with everything you may need for an extended stay, including a full kitchen, living area, dedicated workspace, and a balcony overlooking The Strip. Booking the suite also means you gain access to the MGM's pools, fitness centers, and free valet parking. Pricing for this suite is available upon request.

Desert Rose

Find total privacy at Desert Rose, a home 10 minutes from The Strip at the end of an old-growth cul-de-sac. The house is decorated in Southwestern American style throughout its four bedrooms and shared spaces. It also has an impressive outdoor area, including a pool, hot tub, and outdoor fountain that's ideal for finding a little zen.

Resort Style Vegas Home

If you're thinking of heading to Vegas in the summer, it's important to find a spot where you can cool down. Look no further than the resort-style home just off The Strip. The house has four bedrooms and enough space for eight guests, but the star of the show is the fantastic pool out back. The pool comes with not one, not two, but three waterfalls, a grotto with a spa, and a swim-up bar for good measure.

Vdara Suite

Stay in the center of the action by booking a suite with Vdara. The residential condo/hotel sits between the Bellagio, Aria, and Cosmopolitan hotels, making it a prime place for a Vegas home away from home. The one-bedroom suite can comfortably sleep four guests and comes with all the amenities you need, including a full kitchen and gorgeous views, along with shared access to the pool, gym, and more.

Palm Tree House

It turns out you may not even need to go to the casinos in Vegas because this lovely four-bedroom home comes with all the games you need. The home, which is also conveniently located just off The Strip, comes with a gaming table, arcade games, and a pool table inside, along with an inviting pool outside surrounded by palms and towering green trees.

Henderson Home

If you're looking to stay close — but not too close — to the Vegas fun, book a stay at this beautiful home in Henderson. Henderson, which sits about 20 minutes outside the city, is a stellar spot to find a little respite from the madness. This Henderson home doubles down on the relaxation with three bedrooms that each come with plush bedding, an intimate TV room, and a pool outside to splash around in whenever you want.