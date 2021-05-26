The Best Airbnbs in Florida — From Overwater Bungalows to Tree Houses
Few places in the United States satisfy beachy wanderlust the way Florida does. The palm trees, the balmy temperatures, the seemingly endless coastline — it's enough to make you want to pack up and move. And while permanently relocating to the Sunshine State may not be the most practical venture for everyone, you can indulge your Florida cravings for a few days by staying in one of the state's incredible Airbnbs.
As Airbnb home rentals pop up more and more across the U.S., Florida truly delivers. From treetop bungalows to overwater escapes to once-in-a-lifetime themed stays, any type of traveler can easily find a memorable rental in Florida. Take a look at our absolute favorites below.
Miami Treehouse Canopy
Who said treehouses were just for kids? At the Treehouse Canopy in Miami, you can live out your childhood dreams of sleeping in a giant treetop fortress. Equipped with a bedroom, bathroom, and plenty of fans, you'll likely never want to leave this quiet forest escape.
To book: airbnb.com, from $77/night
The Tiki Suite in Key West
A house in the middle of the water is normally the kind of thing you see only in your dreams, but this adorable tiki home in the Keys is 100% real. Enjoy the Florida breeze from the open-air bedroom and front deck area for the ultimate glamping experience.
To book: airbnb.com, from $513/night
'Sea Swept' Home in Bradenton Beach
One of Florida's most extravagant Airbnbs, this beautiful beachfront home features 10 bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms, a private pool and spa, an elevator, and serene ocean views from nearly every room of the house. If you're looking for true Florida splendor, this Bradenton Beach rental is it.
To book: airbnb.com, from $2,305/night
Modern Mediterranean Villa in Cape Coral
Nothing says vacation like your own indoor pool! With a perfect five-star rating, arcade games galore, and enough room for 12 guests, this newly remodeled Cape Coral home is guaranteed to impress even the most jaded travelers. Dreaming of the beach? Sanibel Island and Fort Myers Beach are just 10 minutes away by boat.
To book: airbnb.com, from $697/night
Beachwalk Resort Condo Near Miami
If you're one for views, this condo in Hallandale Beach is a must-visit. From the apartment's luxe balcony, guests can take in the sights and sounds of the Atlantic Ocean, Intracoastal Waterway, and plenty of high rises. In the evenings, take a ride to Miami, Fort Lauderdale, or Boca Raton for cocktails and a bite to eat.
To book: airbnb.com, from $142/night
Luxury Villa Near Orlando
This massive, 16-person villa is bound to keep the entire family entertained for hours and even days on end. Within its walls sits a bowling alley, movie theater, basketball court, air hockey table, pool table, spa, and gym. Outside, guests can take a dip in the private pool and hot tub.
To book: airbnb.com, from $1,986/night
Key West House Boat
Take your vacation to the water! For $300 a night, you and two guests can stay in this spacious, yacht-like boat off Key West. Equipped with amenities like hot water, a full-sized fridge, a stove, and a bathroom, you'll never have to leave the boat for the duration of your stay — though there's plenty of fun to be had on shore as well.
To book: airbnb.com, from $300/night
'Endless Ocean' Daytona Beach Condo
This corner condo in Daytona is sure to be a hit with any and every beach lover. Spend your mornings on the waterfront balcony before heading down to the sand, just steps away. At night, grab dinner amongst the luxurious condos, then return to the Airbnb for some TV and ocean views.
To book: airbnb.com, from $145/night
'The Ritz' Tiny Home in Orlando
Tiny home, anyone? If you're all about this popular vacation trend, book "The Ritz," a minimalist lakefront abode just north of Orlando. The hosts offer a variety of packages, including date night and newlywed options. Though the home is technically considered "tiny," it features two bedrooms and high ceilings.
To book: airbnb.com, from $112
'ManCave' Apartment Near Orlando
This quirky space is one of Florida's most reviewed Airbnbs, and for good reason. Not only is it packed with unique decor and furniture, but it's also literally inside an airplane hangar! Part of the hangar still houses old planes and classic cars, which guests are free to check out.
To book: airbnb.com, from $90/night
Treehouse at Danville Near Orlando
This abstract home looks like an adult-sized jungle gym — and you and a friend can stay there for less than $250 a night. Complete with a hot tub, elevator, outdoor shower, and multiple fire pits, this Airbnb is the ideal clamping getaway. All guests who stay at the treehouse also have the opportunity to go horseback riding and milk pygmy goats.
To book: airbnb.com, from $230/night
'The Heart of St. Augustine' Apartment
St. Augustine, Florida is already regarded as one of the most European-influenced towns in America. And now, you can turn things up a notch by staying in this quaint balcony apartment above a pizzeria on cobblestoned St. George Street. If this Airbnb doesn't make you feel like you're vacationing in Italy, nothing will!
To book: airbnb.com, from $178/night
Themed Apartment in Kissimmee
No matter your age or interest, it's virtually impossible to be bored at this 7-bedroom Kissimmee palace. Adorned with decor and memorabilia from film franchises such as Harry Potter, Jurassic Park, and Frozen, it truly has something for everyone. Guests can spend their days in the home's indoor pool or at nearby Disney World and Universal.
To book: airbnb.com, from $295/night
The Island Suite in Key West
Slip into an island state of mind at this gorgeous condominium in Key West. The space includes a full kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom, and from the private porch, guests can enjoy the lush greenery of the Keys. The condo is surrounded by restaurants and bakeries, and several beaches and marinas are just minutes away by car.
To book: airbnb.com, from $339/night
