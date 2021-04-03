13 Best Colorado Airbnbs for Fresh Air, Mountain Views, and Memorable Stays

From cityscapes in Denver to ski lodges in Aspen to quiet cabins in Colorado Springs, the Centennial State is bursting with cozy Airbnbs for every type of traveler. Whether you're dreaming of booking a storybook treehouse in the Rockies or a quirky tiny home near Four Corners, you can — because Colorado is home to some the most unique Airbnb rentals in the world. Read on for our absolute favorites across the state — but just note, it may be hard to only choose one.