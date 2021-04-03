13 Best Colorado Airbnbs for Fresh Air, Mountain Views, and Memorable Stays

Planning a trip out west? If you're hoping to experience Colorado's mountain views and woodsy aura in the coming months, perusing some of the state's Airbnbs should be at the top of your to-do list. But where to start? After all, Colorado has so much (and so many destinations) to offer.
From cityscapes in Denver to ski lodges in Aspen to quiet cabins in Colorado Springs, the Centennial State is bursting with cozy Airbnbs for every type of traveler. Whether you're dreaming of booking a storybook treehouse in the Rockies or a quirky tiny home near Four Corners, you can — because Colorado is home to some the most unique Airbnb rentals in the world. Read on for our absolute favorites across the state — but just note, it may be hard to only choose one.
This dreamy three-story cabin is built right into the rock and above a babbling creek, so guests often feel completely at one with nature. With a perfect five-star rating and enough bed space for four people, this central Colorado getaway is ideal for families and girl's trips.
To book: airbnb.com, $140 per night
Sure, Colorado is a place for lovers of the great outdoors — but at this Airbnb, you don't have to set foot outside to experience the state's natural beauty. Thanks to an isolated location and floor-to-ceiling windows, guests who book this A-frame can enjoy unobstructed mountain views right from the couch.
To book: airbnb.com, $168 per night
If you've ever fantasized about living in an oversized treehouse, you're not alone — this bungalow in the heart of the Rockies is actually Colorado's most-bookmarked Airbnb. Equipped with a hot tub, two balconies, and enough room for six guests, it's no wonder the place books up so quickly.
To book: airbnb.com, $338 per night
This colorful little cabin in central Colorado may look small, but it packs a punch. From private hot springs to lofted beds, this place is the definition of cozy. "I wish I could get snowed in here," on reviewer writes. "They literally thought of EVERYTHING you could possibly need and that's not an exaggeration."
To book: airbnb.com, $393 per night
If you're all about unforgettable stays, consider booking Wonder Haus in the Southwestern part of the state. This artistic, "intentionally unconventional" home features a star-gazing observation tower and views of the San Juan National Forest, and the host notes it is far from your typical log cabin.
To book: airbnb.com, $425 per night
Live like a local in Aspen by renting out this upscale condo! When you stay here, not only will you get to experience the best modern luxury Aspen has to offer, but the four-person condo also boasts a prime mountainside location, pool and hot tub access, and close proximity to Aspen's best activities.
To book: airbnb.com, $236 per night
Is there anything better than incredible views right from bed? You can get a bird's-eye perspective of Boulder when you stay at this contemporary private guesthouse. Dowsed in natural light, the Airbnb is just a short drive from canyons, climbing walls, bike trails, and ski resorts, making it the perfect year-round destination.
To book: airbnb.com, $193 per night
If this Instagram-worthy treehouse looks familiar to you, that's likely because it makes it onto just about every "Best Airbnbs" list on the internet. Though Little Red Treehouse is only large enough for two people, its mountain and forest views combined with a newly-renovated cabin aesthetic make for one memorable vacation.
To book: airbnb.com, $250 per night
Picture this: you're snuggled up with your special someone in a cozy little studio just outside Colorado's famous ski towns. Each morning, you sip coffee on the deck as you enjoy unspoiled Rocky Mountain views, and life is good. At this tiny home in Marble (which has a perfect five-star rating), such an escape can be a reality.
To book: airbnb.com, $78 per night
This adorably retro bungalow gives the term "tiny home" a whole new meaning. While the interior of this compact Airbnb is cute and fun, the real draw is the location. Perched at the base of towering red rocks, and just minutes from the Canyon of the Ancients National Monument, this hideout is perfect for adventurous travelers.
To book: airbnb.com, $122 per night
This Airbnb in Colorado Springs' Black Forest is made for avid campers looking for a bit of an upgrade. While the cabin comes with and outdoor grill and fire pit reminiscent of a typical camping trip, guests are also treated to a luxurious indoor bedroom, kitchen, and bathroom. It's the best of both worlds — and it has stellar ratings.
To book: airbnb.com, $103 per night
This modern guesthouse is located in the middle of a quiet neighborhood, so it's ideal for travelers who want to experience Boulder like a local. Stay in to enjoy the luxe bathroom, hot tub, and skylights, or take advantage of the Airbnb's close proximity to the Mount Sanitas trailhead, downtown Boulder, or the always-bustling Pearl Street Mall.
To book: airbnb.com, $142 per night
Just outside the ski village of Breckenridge is Dillon, Colorado, a small town between the lakes and mountains. And the best place to experience Dillon? This tranquil Airbnb overlooking Lake Dillon and the Rockies! If the nearby marina, trails, and amphitheater don't convince you to book a stay, maybe the condo's near-perfect rating will.
To book: airbnb.com, $99 per night
Hillary Maglin is a digital editor who splits most of her time between New York City and Pittsburgh. You can find her on Instagram @hillarymaglin, where her DMs are always open to discuss travel gear, wine bars, and Taylor Swift's latest record.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.