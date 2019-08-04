Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

These Are the Best Airbnbs in Seattle, From Tiny Houses to Rooftop Decks With Space Needle Views

The Pacific Northwest conjures up images of crisp air, the freshest seafood and dreamy sunsets over the Puget Sound. From Seattle, you can check out for the day and take a ferry to Bainbridge Island where more than 1,600 acres of parkland await, or kick back and relax at one of Washington's 900 wineries (dozens of them right in the city itself).

Seattle's history as the premier outfitting point for prospectors in search of gold in Canada and Alaska and its affinity for coffee (you can thank the city for Starbucks), make it a great place to be both adventurous and cultural.

A stay at one of the city's Airbnbs gives you the chance to check out some of Seattle's most eclectic and historical neighborhoods — and gives you a place to brew some of that infamous Seattle coffee.

These are the most coveted Airbnbs in Seattle, according to users' wish lists:

Tiny-House Comfort — West Seattle

Best Airbnbs in Seattle, WA Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Feel like you're sleeping in a treehouse in this tiny home that features reclaimed wood from floor to ceiling. A large skylight above the sleeping loft lets in lots of light while ample kitchen space and a generous couch ensure you won't feel cramped.

To rent: airbnb.com, from $109/night

Airy Loft — Beacon Hill

Best Airbnbs in Seattle, WA Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

A large kitchen and tons of built-in storage lends a homey vibe to this one-bedroom loft space. Skylights let in tons of natural light and a large patio and garden off the living room lends a outdoorsy-vibe to the space.

To rent: airbnb.com, from $109/night

Quaint Mini Home — Ballard

Best Airbnbs in Seattle, WA Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

This studio may only be 250 square feet, but light blue walls and hardwood floors make it feel airy and luxurious. A custom-made ladder leading up to the snug bedroom loft retracts from the wall for space and French doors open up to a private deck with a hot tub.

To rent: airbnb.com, from $125/night

Space Needle Views — Northwest Seattle

Best Airbnbs in Seattle, WA Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Take in views of the city's skyline and the Space Needle from the rooftop deck of this studio apartment. Hardwood flooring, a clawfoot tub, and mid-century modern furniture give this apartment a relaxed, yet modern vibe.

To rent: airbnb.com, from $91/night

Sky Cabin Living — Eastlake

Best Airbnbs in Seattle, WA Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

This window-filled one-bedroom apartment is right by the houseboat where "Sleepless in Seattle" was filmed. And while you may not run in to Tom Hanks, you'll still have plenty to get excited about in the light-filled living room and the wood-paneled bedroom and bathroom overlooking Lake Union.

To rent: airbnb.com, from $117/night

Artsy Cottage — Ballard

Best Airbnbs in Seattle, WA Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

This cottage is part home/part art studio and fully charming. The cottage sits behind a Victorian house and has a brick patio with a trellis covered in roses, grape vines and wisteria, and gets a nice sea breeze off the Puget Sound early in the evening.

To rent: airbnb.com, from $89/night

Little Lofted Hideaway — Ballard

Best Airbnbs in Seattle, WA Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

This 363-square-foot home was created from a converted garage, but you'd never know by the welcoming French doors, high ceilings, and modern kitchen. The lofted bedroom has a skylight and four windows, letting in ample natural light, perfect to read a book from the apartment's free little library.

To rent: airbnb.com, from $105/night

Contemporary Studio — Columbia City

Best Airbnbs in Seattle, WA Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

This adorable little studio has high ceilings, a coffee and breakfast bar, and a hand-made table from reclaimed redwood, a perfect reminder of the Pacific Northwest location. The apartment even features Amazon Alexa to ask all of your pertinent Seattle questions.

To rent: airbnb.com, from $78/night

Cozy Pacific Northwest Getaway — Victory Heights

Best Airbnbs in Seattle, WA Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Sink into the furniture and relax while enjoying the entertainment in the living room with Hulu and Netflix, before cozying up in one of the two bedrooms in this basement apartment. A park only two blocks away and a nearby nature walk are perfect for some urban greenery.

To rent: airbnb.com, from $53/night

Garden Cottage — Capitol Hill

Best Airbnbs in Seattle, WA Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

This one-bedroom cottage is part of the Harvard-Belmont Historic District and recently completed a renovation. The apartment has a tranquil garden and comes fully equipped with things like linens, shampoo, a hair dryer, q-tips, a first-aid kit, an iron and even firewood for the working fireplace.