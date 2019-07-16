From perfect views to comfy decor, these are the most wish-listed Airbnbs in San Francisco.

San Francisco has everything from sea lions and prisons to painted ladies and Ghirardelli chocolate.

The almost-constant, perfect weather makes it the ideal city to sneak into a baseball stadium, go for a hike along the Pacific Coast or take advantage of other free uniquely San Francisco activities. And between its robust coffee culture (we're looking at you, Blue Bottle Coffee) and funky Mission District, there are never-ending possibilities of delicious things to discover.

Stay in the Richmond District and you'll find beachy vibes, or head to the Haight area for a glimmer of the hippy culture that once ruled it. Now, with your itinerary filled, it's time to pick out your lodging. These are the most lusted-after listings Airbnb users are putting on their wish lists.

Warm Victorian Hideaway — The Castro

This private room is well-placed in a home that dates back to 1895 and features 12-foot ceilings, all within walking distance to some of San Francisco's hippest neighborhoods. The room is on the smaller side and has a twin daybed, but the spacious shared living space (and super cute resident rescue pup and cat) more than makes up for it.

To rent: airbnb.com, from $79/night

Cozy Garden Retreat — Haight Street Area

This one-bedroom apartment in an Edwardian-style home is airy and bright, with a warm fireplace in the living room and a view onto a green and serene garden. And the home's location just steps from Haight Street means you'll never lack for great restaurant options.

To rent: airbnb.com, from $185/night

Converted Store Studio — Bernal Heights

This 1920s studio apartment was once a corner store. Now, the apartment features a queen bed separated from the rest of the living space by curtains, as well as a fireplace and widescreen TV in the living room area.

To rent: airbnb.com, from $149/night

Bright Craftsman — Outer Richmond

A fire pit and private patio, as well as a bright, open-concept living area, make this Craftsman-style studio perfect for enjoying the San Francisco weather. The location just steps from the beach takes advantage of that West Coast-lifestyle.

To rent: airbnb.com, from $119/night

Downtown Modern Studio — Civic Center

This large studio has natural light streaming through the living space thanks to a beautiful bay window. A rooftop terrace with 360-degree views, as well as a BBQ, make it ideal as a hangout spot on a mild San Francisco evening.

To rent: airbnb.com, from $150/night

Mid-Century Views — Bayview

This two-bedroom apartment sits right near a park and features cherry wood floors, Egyptian cotton sheets and mid-century modern furnishings the hosts have collected through their own travels. Bonus: one reviewer noted nice views of the city and the "Bay Bridge" from the back bedroom.

To rent: airbnb.com, from $175/night

Historic and Cozy Apartment — The Castro/Mission District

Take in the morning sun from a small sitting area and bay window in this one-bedroom suite. The building was first built in 1912 (and you'll still find many of those details like cove ceilings and hardwood floors), but was remodeled in 2012.